Lakers' Cam Reddish Praised by NBA Fans for Strong Half vs. Blazers with LeBron Out

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Cam Reddish impressed NBA fans with a strong first half as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.

With LeBron James out because of a calf injury, Reddish led all scorers with 16 points in the first half—connecting on six of his eight field goal attempts—and added four rebounds as well. He was also the only double-digit scorer at the end of the first quarter, with 10 of his points coming in the opening period.

The 24-year-old has now totaled more than 10 points in each of Los Angeles' past two games after putting up single-digit scoring nights in each of his first eight appearances of the season.

Lakers fans were amazed by his ability to step up without James, who has averaged a team-leading 25.2 points per game in 2023.

Head coach Darvin Ham has experimented with Reddish in the starting lineup while moving Austin Reaves to the bench.

The rotation change has continued to pay off, as Reaves racked up seven points, two rebounds, and two assists at the half. He shot 60 percent from the floor.