    Lakers' Cam Reddish Praised by NBA Fans for Strong Half vs. Blazers with LeBron Out

    zach bacharContributor INovember 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Cam Reddish #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Cam Reddish impressed NBA fans with a strong first half as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.

    With LeBron James out because of a calf injury, Reddish led all scorers with 16 points in the first half—connecting on six of his eight field goal attempts—and added four rebounds as well. He was also the only double-digit scorer at the end of the first quarter, with 10 of his points coming in the opening period.

    The 24-year-old has now totaled more than 10 points in each of Los Angeles' past two games after putting up single-digit scoring nights in each of his first eight appearances of the season.

    Lakers fans were amazed by his ability to step up without James, who has averaged a team-leading 25.2 points per game in 2023.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Cam's first quarter: 10 points on 4/5 FG 📹 <a href="https://t.co/ADdzq43rMq">pic.twitter.com/ADdzq43rMq</a>

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Cam Reddish is slashing like crazy tonight and it's working so damn well. Love to see that.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Cam Reddish with the sweet move to get around Ayton and finish

    Lauren Jones @LoJoMedia

    Cam Reddish. That's the tweet.

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Cam Reddish confidence is at another level. Great for him 👌

    The Lakers Chip @Lakerschipp

    Cam Reddish confident right now

    Cooper Halpern @CooperHalpern

    Cam Reddish looks really comfortable slowing himself down in traffic and using his length to score from funky angles. Maybe he just has the touch right now but he looks great. He's the Lakers' leading scorer with 12. No one else in double digits.

    𝒦𝒶𝓃𝑒 💜💛🇳🇿 @LALPrime

    Cam Reddish is here yall<br><br>10 points, 3 boards and a steal in the first quarter<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Big Merk @merkcitygod

    Cam Reddish aggressive and he's active, he's the reason we aren't down by double digits.

    JAKE @KingJakeVII

    Cam Reddish finally having his breakout year and it's on my Lakers 😭🔥

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    confident cam reddish is amazing

    Head coach Darvin Ham has experimented with Reddish in the starting lineup while moving Austin Reaves to the bench.

    The rotation change has continued to pay off, as Reaves racked up seven points, two rebounds, and two assists at the half. He shot 60 percent from the floor.

    Against Portland's defense, Reddish was able to display his smooth finishing ability to go along with his improving jumper.