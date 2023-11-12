Mikaela Shiffrin Extends World Cup Record to 89 Wins: 'I'm Quite Lucky to Have It'November 12, 2023
Mikaela Shiffrin notched her 89th World Cup victory Sunday in Finland to pad her all-time record.
The 28-year-old had a total time of 1:51.68, putting her 0.18 seconds ahead of Leona Popović.
FIS Alpine @fisalpine
⛷️ A legendary moment at Levi! <a href="https://twitter.com/MikaelaShiffrin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikaelashiffrin</a> captures her 7th reindeer, becoming the most victorious athlete here! 👑🦌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ski</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wintersport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wintersport</a> <a href="https://t.co/67GpSECD7r">pic.twitter.com/67GpSECD7r</a>
Shiffrin benefited from an error by Petra Vlhová on her second run. Vlhová paced the field on her first run with a time of 55.92 seconds, picking up where she left of Saturday in a winning effort. During her next go-round, however, she straddled a gate on her way down to remove her from the running.
FIS Alpine @fisalpine
A bit unlucky during today's 2nd run, but you have dominated the weekend at Levi. Thank you, Petra Vlhova 🇸🇰 for an amazing performance ⛷️👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wintersport?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wintersport</a> <a href="https://t.co/a1hiSMTKGZ">pic.twitter.com/a1hiSMTKGZ</a>
"Petra really did a masterclass in slalom skiing this weekend. And she was by far ahead," Shiffrin said. "In my mind, she earned this victory and I'm quite lucky to have it."
She added her win was "a little bittersweet."
In addition to now having the most golds at Levi, OlympicTalk noted Shiffrin is the first skier to earn a World Cup win in 12 consecutive seasons. She also claimed sole possession for the most podium finishes (139), putting her 16 behind Ingemar Stenmark.