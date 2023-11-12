Mikaela Shiffrin Extends World Cup Record to 89 Wins: 'I'm Quite Lucky to Have It'

VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin notched her 89th World Cup victory Sunday in Finland to pad her all-time record.

The 28-year-old had a total time of 1:51.68, putting her 0.18 seconds ahead of Leona Popović.

Shiffrin benefited from an error by Petra Vlhová on her second run. Vlhová paced the field on her first run with a time of 55.92 seconds, picking up where she left of Saturday in a winning effort. During her next go-round, however, she straddled a gate on her way down to remove her from the running.

"Petra really did a masterclass in slalom skiing this weekend. And she was by far ahead," Shiffrin said. "In my mind, she earned this victory and I'm quite lucky to have it."

She added her win was "a little bittersweet."