Patriots Rumors: J.C. Jackson 'Didn't Show Up at the Team Hotel at All' Last Week

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Additional information surfaced Sunday regarding the New England Patriots' decision to leave veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson at home for their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, never showed up at the team hotel last week and didn't take part in pregame warm-ups, which led to head coach Bill Belichick choosing not to bring Jackson to Germany as disciplinary action.

Despite last week's issues, Jackson played 68 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported on Wednesday that the Pats planned to leave Jackson at home in Week 10 due to "questions about his reliability" and the desire to have him "return in a better place" after the bye.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.