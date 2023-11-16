Kenny Omega on MJF's Title Run, Will Ospreay, the Evolution of AEW and More

8 of 8

We always end our AEW interviews with a movie review to give wrestlers a chance to talk about something other than wrestling.

When asked what he wanted to talk about, Omega chose the most recent entry in the Saw franchise.

"I'm a big fan of the [Saw] franchise," he said. "I'm a big fan of horror movies in general. To me, it was a great return to form. For a lot of people, it was kind of like overexposure to the traditional Saw playbook. A lot of people felt desensitized to it because they started to come out every single year. Then they gave it a bit of a break and here we are back again and Tobin Bell is back again as the voice of Jigsaw, which to me is kind of a big thing.

"Everyone wants to hear the music and everyone wants to hear the voice. To have Jigsaw come back for another film, without any spoilers, it's hard to identify with him as a bad guy in this film. For a standalone movie that follows the traditional Saw formula to a T, it's enjoyable. You feel for the protagonists and you absolutely hate the villain in the movie, and it's real fun. It's almost what made Saw so much fun to begin with.

"I can say if you saw Saw 1 and 2 and enjoyed it and then kind of checked out afterwards, this one should bring it back for you. If you're a fan of horror movies, yeah, this is a great Saw."

We also asked Omega if he'd had a chance to check out Five Nights at Freddy's since he is a fan of the horror genre.

"I'm a big fan of horror movies but I'm not a big fan of PG-13 horror movies," he said. "As soon as I see the PG-13 rating, I get very worried because generally speaking, the reason why the filmmakers decided to go the PG-13 route is because they want to appeal to as many people as possible and sell as many tickets as possible, and thus, probably something that would have represented their vision more accurately got left on the cutting-room floor.

"Knowing that it was a Blumhouse film, I was thinking that these guys do such great work and knowing that it was PG-13, I was able to put aside those feelings of disappointment and know going into it that we're not going to get any super terrifying scenes because of the rating, but I want to put myself in this world and enjoy it for the story. I can say that I very much enjoyed the story.

"I wanted to analyze it for the story and watch it and enjoy it for the story. If they wanted to, they could do a Saw-style franchise for this story, too. You can have all types of people go into that place for all types of reasons and have the dolls run amok. It does set up a sequel. I don't want to say it's like family horror, but it could be, maybe. There are funny moments and there are sort of like wholesome moments."

Quotes for this interview were edited for clarity and conciseness. For Omega's full thoughts, you can listen to each answer in the embedded videos.