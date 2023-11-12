Alex Pereira Defeats Jiří Procházka by KO to win Light Heavyweight Title at UFC 295

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Alex Pereira claimed another UFC title with a second-round TKO win over Jiří Procházka to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pereira took the early lead in the fight with a barrage of leg kicks early in the first round that battered Procházka lead leg. It was a round that had a little bit of everything.

Procházka answered with some grappling but nearly got caught with a standing guillotine.

Procházka was able to have limited success with that approach but Pereira ultimately worked his way back to the feet by the end of the round.

Fortunately for the new champion, the second round started on the feet where it became clear he had the advantage. With Procházka coming in to land a right hook Pereira uncorked a perfectly timed left hand that put Procházka on the ground and drew the stoppage.

The decision to end the fight won't go without some criticism.

However, Prochazka poured water on that controversy pretty quickly in his post-fight interview, keeping it classy in the wake of a tough loss.

Pereira is now the champion of a division that he has only fought in twice. The former middleweight champion beat Jan Blachowicz by split decision in his 205-pound debut at UFC 191.

Just a few months later and he's the champion.

It's just the latest wild development in a division that has been characterized by chaos since Jon Jones vacated the title in 2020.

The UFC has crowned four champions since then and Blachowicz is the only one to defend the belt. The one known for his Polish power beat Dominick Reyes for the belt and defended it against Israel Adesanya.

Then Procházka claimed the belt from Blachowicz and the madness started. Procházka vacated the light heavyweight championship after he won it because he suffered a serious shoulder injury while preparing for a rematch with Glover Teixeira.

With Procházka out of commission, the UFC had a title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz, but they fought to a draw and no champion was crowned. Jamahal Hill then beat Glover Teixeira to claim the crown, but he was forced to drop the belt because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Now it's Pereira's turn to try and become the face of the division. Of course, there are already challengers who are making their case to fight for the belt and that includes Hill, who is trying to come back from his own serious injury.

"My time is coming back. I'll be back. It's only a bump in the road. Whenever I come back, it's right back like I never left," Hill told reporters this week.