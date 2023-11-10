Ranking the NHL's Top 25 Players for 2023-24

2 of 5

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

20. Mark Stone, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

One of the cruelest parts of Stone's injuries the past couple of years is that it's robbed us from being able to watch him be one of the elite all-around power forwards in the game. From his early seasons in Ottawa to helping the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup last season, Stone has been a force offensively, scoring at rates year to year that hover around or exceed a point per game.

He's been a consistent 20- to 30-goal scorer in his career, and while the point totals haven't always demanded attention at the top of the leaderboards (thanks, injuries), Stone's ability to be a top-tier defender on the wing has helped set him apart from most of his peers. Most great defensive forwards play center, but like Marian Hossa, Stone has done it on the wing, driving opponents mad with his tenacious defending and physical play. That total package makes him one of the best in the league.

19. Brad Marchand, Forward, Boston Bruins

Very few wingers in the NHL can do what Marchand can and pull it off in every facet of the game. He's been and continues to be a big-time goal scorer at even strength and on the power play, but he's also proved throughout his career how adept he is at killing penalties.

His boundary-pushing methods of driving opponents out of their mind always grab the headlines across the league, but that's part of what's made him an elite player throughout his career. Yes, he's physical and occasionally crosses the line, but it's also part of the psychological game that gives him an advantage as well.

If he didn't have the numbers to back up what he's doing, it would drive any organization up a wall figuring out how to handle him. But he produces consistently and has become a leader as he's gotten older. He's the ultimate guy teams would love to have just so they don't have to play against him. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, he'll probably be a Bruin for life.

18. Charlie McAvoy, Defenseman, Boston Bruins

Even though McAvoy hasn't won a Norris Trophy yet, that's going to change if he keeps playing the position as well as he has the past few seasons. McAvoy is a top-tier all-around defender capable of leading the rush and shutting down opposing scorers all the same. His offensive numbers aren't at the top of the charts among his contemporaries, which likely leads to his being overlooked, even on his own team occasionally, but the value he's provided in playing an elite all-around game is part of the reason the Bruins have been one of the NHL's top teams the past few years.

In his career, his shot-attempt percentage at five-on-five is above 55 percent (via Hockey Reference), and his expected goals for percentage has never been below 54.9 percent at five-on-five either (via Natural Stat Trick). That's an astounding level of puck possession as well as helping teammates generate the highest quality of chances.

This isn't to say McAvoy is underrated by any stretch, but he may be underappreciated given that he plays for Boston. He's an elite player who will one day get his Norris recognition.

17. Elias Pettersson, Forward, Vancouver Canucks

It may get lost in the drama that envelops the city of Vancouver, but the way Pettersson produces offensively puts him on another planet. He's in his sixth season with the Canucks, and he's scored more than a point per game for his career (347 points in 338 games). The past two seasons have shown that while he's entering his prime, the best may be yet to come.

Pettersson is coming off a career year in which he had 39 goals and 102 points, and that came a year after he eclipsed the 30-goal barrier for the first time when he scored 32 in 2021-2022. It may feel like we've been talking about him for a long time, and yeah, six years is a fair amount of time, but now with the Canucks earning positive headlines, it's highlighting how good of a player he is and has been in what's often been a less-than great situation.

From his playmaking to his goal scoring, Pettersson is one of the best offensive talents in the league by far, and the extension he earns from Canucks management in the coming months ought to reflect that whenever it gets signed.

16. Jack Hughes, Forward, New Jersey Devils

There's no such thing as "too soon" when it comes to ranking out elite players doing elite things, but what Hughes has done in New Jersey so early in his NHL career has highlighted how special of a player he is.

Although he's earned a ton of attention this season for how he's piled up points so far, he's been doing this steadily for the past three years. Hughes had to deal with injuries in two of his first three seasons, all of which were surrounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that could've stunted his pro development.

Instead, all he's done is become one of the most dynamic point producers in the NHL. Two seasons ago he missed 33 games because of injury and had 56 points in 49 games and still managed to score 26 goals. He followed that up last season with 99 points and 43 goals to truly announce to the NHL world that he was going to be a problem for everyone else.