Logan Paul Shares WWE US Title Photoshoot Images After Crown Jewel Win

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Logan Paul is enjoying life as the WWE's United States champion.

The WWE star shared a series of photos with the caption "Champ life" on Instagram, documenting how the belt doesn't leave his side.

Paul beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on Nov. 4 to claim the U.S. championship, his first taste of gold in WWE. The achievement symbolized how quickly the 28-year-old has adapted in the ring. He only debuted with the company in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38 and already has a singles title.

WWE chief content officer Triple H went so far as to say Paul "cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment" with his Crown Jewel triumph.

For his part, Paul told the Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy and Oli Gamp that he eventually wants "to become the face of the WWE" and capture the Universal Championship.