NBA Rumors: Nuggets' Jamal Murray Likely Out Until December With Hamstring Injury

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray "will be likely sidelined" for the duration of November as he deals with a right hamstring strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per that report, the Nuggets are "taking a cautious approach to assure that there will be no lingering issues with the hamstring and there's an expectation that Murray will need three to four weeks to properly heal and return to play."

Murray has already missed two games this season with the injury.

"This will be something that will be longer than we would like," head coach Michael Malone told reporters this week. "You have to have the big picture in mind and make sure we're putting him in position to get healthy before he comes back."

In seven games this year Murray has averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three for the 7-1 Nuggets.

Where he's proven to particularly thrive has been the postseason. Murray averaged 26.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets in last year's playoffs as the team claimed its first-ever championship, and in three total postseasons has put up 25 points per contest.

Superstar center Nikola Jokić believes the Nuggets will be able to navigate Murray's injury, though he acknowledged how important the veteran point guard is to the team.

"If we miss a guy, we have guys that can step in and get the job done," he told reporters Tuesday. "And our system is good because everyone that we put on the court can play. Jamal is so important to us. He was a huge part in us winning a championship. He is someone who can go and get 30 points. We have guys who can step up. Maybe they won't get 30, but they can fill spots in other ways."

In Murray's absence, Reggie Jackson will remain in the starting lineup as the point guard, while Collin Gillespie and Julian Strawther should see additional minutes.