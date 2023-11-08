Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'I Don't Think I'm Built for the NFL' amid HC Rumors

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Deion Sanders may be a Pro Football Hall of Famer following a legendary NFL career, but the Colorado Buffaloes head coach isn't eyeing a return to the league as a coach.

When asked by Dan Patrick if coaching in the NFL is a goal that he has, Sanders responded:

"No. No. Not whatsoever. I don't think I'm built for the NFL because I'm too ... I appreciate the game so much and I respect the game so much and what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that when I see a guy getting paid millions and millions of dollars and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed expectations in the game, I'm going to have a true problem."

Patrick then asked Sanders if he would coach in the NFL if he were to be offered a package deal for himself and his son, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is considered among the top 2024 draft eligible prospects.

"Don't forget Shilo, by the way. Don't forget Shilo," Sanders responded, referring to his son Shilo Sanders, who is a safety for the Buffs. "... I don't know. I don't know. I haven't thought... Man I'm trying to win a game. I'm not thinking down the street that far. I haven't thought like that. That's a great thought process though."

Rumors about Sanders making the jump to the NFL are swirling after NBC Sports' Peter King reported in October that the Buffaloes head coach and USC Trojans boss Lincoln Riley "will both get NFL feelers, probably soon."

Sanders' coaching stock has risen exponentially since his days at Jackson State, so seeing him make the jump to the NFL, where he dominated as a defensive back, wouldn't be much of a surprise.