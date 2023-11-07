Report: Kansas' Bill Self Becomes CBB's Top-Paid Coach with 5-Year, $53M Contract

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas' Bill Self signed a new contract with the school that makes him the highest-paid coach in men's college basketball, according to The Messenger's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman reported the deal is worth around $53 million over five years.

According to USA Today, Self had been earning nearly $6 million annually in total pay, which trailed only Kentucky head coach John Calipari ($8.5 million).

In April 2021, Self signed a lifetime contract with Kansas in five-year rolling increments. The school confirmed Tuesday that the two sides had amended the original agreement.

"Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue," athletic director Travis Goff said. "In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country."

Self is in his 21st season with the Jayhawks, having carried on the success the program enjoyed under predecessor Roy Williams. He has compiled a 581-132 record (.815 winning percentage) and collected eight Big 12 tournament titles along with two national championships.

More accolades could beckon in 2023-24.

Kansas opened as the No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll and got the season started with a 99-56 victory over North Carolina Central on Monday. Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his debut.