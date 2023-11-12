Ranking Joe Thornton and the Best Stanley Cup-less Players Since 2000

10 of 10

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

These are not the best of times for Connor McDavid.

His Edmonton Oilers were favored by many for a deep playoff run but are instead off to one of the poorest starts in franchise history, leaving some to call for a core dismantling.

Nevertheless, and regardless of how the season plays out, McDavid is a great player.

Already an all-time great player, in fact, by virtue of the five scoring titles and three MVPs he's earned since reaching the NHL after a No. 1 overall selection in 2015.

But like so many of the greats who've come before him, No. 97's legacy will be determined in large part by the number of titles he does, or doesn't, win.

And so far, he's not been all that close.

The Oilers reached the second round in McDavid's second season before bowing out, then fell out in the first round in 2020 and 2021 before a career-best run to the Western finals in 2022 that ended in a sweep to the eventual Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

It was another Cup champion and another second-round loss to the Vegas Golden Knights for Edmonton last season, and this season's tumult is beginning to turn the fanbase's nervous eyes toward the eight-year contract that'll end after the 2025-26 season.