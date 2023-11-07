NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid in 2023 Offseason

1 of 5

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

If the NFL had a Most Improved Player award, Josh Allen would likely be one of the front-runners to win it in 2023.

The Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher is having a dominant season at the most opportunistic time, as he's finally harnessed his immense physical and athletic talents into consistent on-field production in a contract year.

While the 26-year-old has been a decent defender since he was drafted No. 7 overall in 2019, he lacked the type of week-to-week stability that elite pass-rushers possess.

His upside has always been undeniable, though, and the elite play he flashed led the Jags to pick up his fifth-year option during the 2022 offseason. That proved to be a shrewd maneuver, as Allen has developed into a great all-around contributor who is enjoying his finest NFL campaign yet.

Through eight games, he has notched nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits to go with 28 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. He's generated 26 pressures, 10 hurries and seven quarterback knockdowns while playing 77 percent of the defensive snaps.

To put these marks in perspective, Allen had a great 2022 campaign in which he was Jacksonville's top defensive player and tallied seven sacks, 22 QB hits, 40 pressures, 15 hurries and 18 knockdowns while playing the exact same percentage of snaps over 17 games. He's an asset on run defense and is a key reason why the Jags give up just 79.3 yards per game on the ground, the third-fewest in the league.

Allen will likely become one of the highest-paid edge-rushers in football when he hits the open market. He's ranked No. 3 on the Bleacher Report free-agent big board and has a valuation of $22 million per season courtesy of Spotrac. That would likely be a lowball offer for Allen's services if he continues playing at his current level, as Montez Sweat just set the table for his fellow edge-rushers by signing a four-year, $98 million extension at the weekend.

While Allen is putting up impressive numbers, signing him to the massive extension he's almost sure to get at this point isn't guaranteed to pay off. He hasn't shown he can play at the top level with any consistency, mustering a middling 17 sacks over the past three seasons combined including just 2.5 during an injury-shortened sophomore season in 2020.

Even his 2023 performance could be a bit fluky. According to ESPN Analytics, he doesn't even rank in the top 20 for pass-rush win rate despite recording the fifth-most sacks in the league. He's not exactly lifting his teammates either, as he's part of a unit that only ranks No. 21 in the league with a 41 percent pass rush win rate, well below the 59 percent rate the league-leading Houston Texans are posting.