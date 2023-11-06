NFL Announces Dates for 2025 Draft Hosted by Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting the 2025 NFL Draft, with all seven rounds occurring from April 24-26 according to ESPN's Field Yates.

This is a few days earlier the 2023 NFL Draft, an event that took place in Kansas City. It started on April 27 and ran through April 29.

As for the 2024 Draft, it will begin on April 25 and conclude on April 27 in Detroit.

