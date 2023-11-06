Josh Allen, Bills Disappoint NFL Fans with Play in Loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals

Josh Allen, Bills Disappoint NFL Fans with Play in Loss to Joe Burrow, BengalsNovember 6, 2023
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 season regarded as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. However, recent subpar performances have raised questions about their legitimacy as title contenders.
Those questions grew louder after the Bills suffered a 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The game wasn't as close as the final score suggested, as Buffalo spent much of the game trailing by multiple scores.
The play of star quarterback Josh Allen left much to be desired. While he threw a touchdown and two-point conversion to Stefon Diggs late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, he did not play like the MVP candidate many projected him to be.
Allen finished with 258 yards, one touchdown and an interception on 26-of-38 passing while adding a team-high 44 rushing yards and another score. Buffalo's offense struggled to sustain drives, possessing the ball for just 23:22 compared to 36:38 for Cincinnati.
Fans on social media were not happy with the play of Allen and the Bills offense as a whole in Sunday's loss:
Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann
We're in the 4th quarter and the Bills have six designed run plays.<br><br>I've never seen a franchise completely panic so early and so often as the Josh Allen era Bills. They do this at the first sign of trouble every week and then wonder how they score on one out of six possessions.
Nico @elitetakes_
I'm not falling for anymore of those early season Bills games where Josh Allen suddenly looks like a scary pocket passer and shreds conservative coverage shells with underneath precision and a reliable run game<br><br>The consistent devolving of the Bills offense is an indictment on…
After falling to 5-4, the Bills run the risk of falling behind in the race for the division crown in the AFC East. Buffalo's streak of three straight division titles could be coming to an end if Allen and the rest of the offense don't fix their issues quickly.
The Bills will be in prime time once again in Week 10 when they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.