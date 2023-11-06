Josh Allen, Bills Disappoint NFL Fans with Play in Loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 season regarded as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. However, recent subpar performances have raised questions about their legitimacy as title contenders.

Those questions grew louder after the Bills suffered a 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The game wasn't as close as the final score suggested, as Buffalo spent much of the game trailing by multiple scores.

The play of star quarterback Josh Allen left much to be desired. While he threw a touchdown and two-point conversion to Stefon Diggs late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, he did not play like the MVP candidate many projected him to be.

Allen finished with 258 yards, one touchdown and an interception on 26-of-38 passing while adding a team-high 44 rushing yards and another score. Buffalo's offense struggled to sustain drives, possessing the ball for just 23:22 compared to 36:38 for Cincinnati.

Fans on social media were not happy with the play of Allen and the Bills offense as a whole in Sunday's loss:

After falling to 5-4, the Bills run the risk of falling behind in the race for the division crown in the AFC East. Buffalo's streak of three straight division titles could be coming to an end if Allen and the rest of the offense don't fix their issues quickly.