    Josh Allen, Bills Disappoint Fans with Lackluster Play in Loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals

    Doric SamNovember 6, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after his team's 24-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 season regarded as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVIII. However, recent subpar performances have raised questions about their legitimacy as title contenders.

    Those questions grew louder after the Bills suffered a 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The game wasn't as close as the final score suggested, as Buffalo spent much of the game trailing by multiple scores.

    The play of star quarterback Josh Allen left much to be desired. While he threw a touchdown and two-point conversion to Stefon Diggs late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, he did not play like the MVP candidate many projected him to be.

    Allen finished with 258 yards, one touchdown and an interception on 26-of-38 passing while adding a team-high 44 rushing yards and another score. Buffalo's offense struggled to sustain drives, possessing the ball for just 23:22 compared to 36:38 for Cincinnati.

    Fans on social media were not happy with the play of Allen and the Bills offense as a whole in Sunday's loss:

    Robert Harding @RobertHarding

    Again, can't say the defense hasn't done its part. <br><br>Where is the offense? Josh Allen? Ken Dorsey? Anyone want to wake up on that side of the ball?

    Duane Steinel @DuaneS39

    Remember when Josh Allen hurdled over guys and had like 50-60 rushing yards a game? Glad we've pulled the reigns back on that for this offense

    Bring Back Afino… 𝕏 @doozclooz

    Dorsey and McDermott to Josh Allen what Josh McDaniels was to Jay Cutler <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    We're in the 4th quarter and the Bills have six designed run plays.<br><br>I've never seen a franchise completely panic so early and so often as the Josh Allen era Bills. They do this at the first sign of trouble every week and then wonder how they score on one out of six possessions.

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    Josh Allen is an elite athlete who plays quarterback.<br><br>Joe Burrow is an elite quarterback. <br><br>Those two things are not the same.<br><br>Those two players are not the same.<br><br>Stop comparing them.

    local yokel @BenevPropheteer

    Josh Allen is Carson Wentz 2.0. The Bills need to bail out while he still has some value. And they need to dump McDermott and Dorsey too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/billsmafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#billsmafia</a>

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    There's 2 minutes left in the half and Josh Allen has 10 pass attempts. Another doozy from Dorsey and Allen.

    Nico @elitetakes_

    I'm not falling for anymore of those early season Bills games where Josh Allen suddenly looks like a scary pocket passer and shreds conservative coverage shells with underneath precision and a reliable run game<br><br>The consistent devolving of the Bills offense is an indictment on…

    trey wingo @wingoz

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a> away from home this season? 1-4 and 11 turnovers in those games

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Is there a more disappointing division relative to preseason expectations than the AFC East?

    ESPN Fantasy Sports @ESPNFantasy

    The Bills have now failed to cover the spread in 5 straight games 😳 <a href="https://t.co/fdMMMzjVxy">pic.twitter.com/fdMMMzjVxy</a>

    sam b @sammzterr

    Ken Dorsey has completely ruined this offense and broken Josh Allen I'm disgusted

    The #BillsMafia @BuffaloFAMbase

    Here's a concept: let Josh Allen do Josh Allen things?

    NFL Draft Diamonds @DraftDiamonds

    Bills biggest mistake may be paying Von Miller that much money, and trying to tame Josh Allen. They have injuries sure but this is not the Josh Allen of the past. They have him on a leash and need to let him loose

    Eric LaBruna @TheRealLaBruna

    Please let Josh Allen off of the leash

    After falling to 5-4, the Bills run the risk of falling behind in the race for the division crown in the AFC East. Buffalo's streak of three straight division titles could be coming to an end if Allen and the rest of the offense don't fix their issues quickly.

    The Bills will be in prime time once again in Week 10 when they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.