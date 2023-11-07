Early 2024 NBA Free-Agency Storylines and Landing Spots for Top Unrestricted FAs

1 of 12

The league's current salary-cap projection for the 2024-25 season is $142 million, with a luxury-tax line of roughly $172.6 million. The new collective bargaining agreement doesn't allow the cap to jump by more than 10 percent (no higher than $149.6 million in 2024-25), but it can't fall year-to-year, either. In the worst-case scenario, the cap would stay flat at $136 million.

The next spending thresholds are the two aprons (projected to be $179.9 million and $190.8 million). While the first apron introduces some team-building restrictions, the harsh penalties for exceeding the second apron will keep most teams below that figure.

Maximum salaries should range from $35.5 million to $49.7 million, depending on the exact salary cap figure and the players' years of service. For teams that don't have cap room, the most significant spending tool is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE) at an estimated $13 million. Teams above the first apron won't even have that, and for the top free agents, the NTMLE is a non-starter.

That's undoubtedly why Harden felt compelled to relocate from the Philadelphia 76ers to a franchise likely to use his Bird rights this summer to pay him a lucrative contract without needing to go under the salary cap.

Free agents hoping to move elsewhere will need to find a team with enough spending power, which may not be easy. Using very early projections (with many variables like draft position, options, cap holds, non-guarantees, trades, etc.), the following teams could be buyers this offseason—some specifically because they're losing free agents on this list:

$20-29 million: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

$30-35 million: Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers

$40-44 million: Utah Jazz

$45-55 million: Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers

$60 million: Detroit Pistons

$70-75 million: L.A. Clippers, Toronto Raptors

Many listed won't be near that space if they keep their players. The rest will need to make moves to open cap space to make an offer well above the NTMLE.