NFL Fans Question Falcons' Arthur Smith amid Limited Bijan Robinson Usage vs. Vikings

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers are not happy with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Despite facing a Minnesota Vikings roster filled with quarterback trouble, the Falcons made bigger waves with the questionable decision not to use rookie running back Bijan Robinson on goal-line snaps.

Robinson was missing when, with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Falcons found themselves on the one-yard line— and passed to tight end Jonnu Smith instead of the Falcon's 2023 first-round pick.

Both Smith and running back Tyler Allgeier failed to get the ball into the end zone as Robinson watched from the sidelines.

The Falcons settled for a field goal instead.

Fans also questioned Robinson's limited touches throughout the rest of the game.

Robinson's limited usage didn't just potentially hurt the Falcons' chances of scoring. The choice was also a blow for fantasy managers who had decided to start Robinson at RB1.

Fans finally got what they wanted with a Robinson carry in the third quarter, only to see the Falcons rookie fumble.

The Vikings recovered the ball.

Fans stuck with their desire to see more Robinson touches despite the slip.

Heading into Sunday's game, Robinson had recorded 466 rushing yards on 92 attempts through eight games. He marked the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

If his usage continues to decrease under Smith, it might be a while longer until Robinson's next score.