    NFL Fans Question Falcons' Arthur Smith amid Limited Bijan Robinson Usage vs. Vikings

    Julia StumbaughNovember 5, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons smiles prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Fantasy football managers are not happy with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

    Despite facing a Minnesota Vikings roster filled with quarterback trouble, the Falcons made bigger waves with the questionable decision not to use rookie running back Bijan Robinson on goal-line snaps.

    Robinson was missing when, with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Falcons found themselves on the one-yard line— and passed to tight end Jonnu Smith instead of the Falcon's 2023 first-round pick.

    Both Smith and running back Tyler Allgeier failed to get the ball into the end zone as Robinson watched from the sidelines.

    The Falcons settled for a field goal instead.

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    The Falcons had 1st and goal from the 1-yard line.<br><br>False Start<br>Pass to Jonnu Smith<br>Rush by Jonnu Smith<br>Rush by Tyler Allgeier<br>Field Goal<br><br>Bijan Robinson managers to Arthur Smith <a href="https://t.co/Bn3sVVgOGd">pic.twitter.com/Bn3sVVgOGd</a>

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    arthur smith going with jonnu smith in the redzone over bijan <a href="https://t.co/25HnuQhaJ5">pic.twitter.com/25HnuQhaJ5</a>

    Ange ball enthusiast @futtywap

    "Hey Arthur, you should give the ball to Bijan Robinson at the 1 yard line."<br><br>Arthur: <a href="https://t.co/dW5oez7qu4">pic.twitter.com/dW5oez7qu4</a>

    Dwain McFarland @dwainmcfarland

    Why hand the ball off to your first-round pick Bijan Robinson, when you can hand it off to *TE* Jonnu Smith.

    Denny Carter @CDCarter13

    jonnu smith getting goal line carries over bijan robinson, just to update you on the falcons' normal offense

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    There's a reason why the Falcons didn't give Bijan Robinson a touch on those three goal-to-go plays but you wouldn't understand it, too complicated, gotta be in the room to understand why the Jonnu Smith jet sweep is the right idea

    Fans also questioned Robinson's limited touches throughout the rest of the game.

    Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

    Tyler Allgeier with three carries for -4 yards and two receptions for -9 yards on five total touches.<br><br>Why does Bijan Robinson only have six touches?

    Kevin Knight @FalcoholicKevin

    I don't know how you design a redzone offense without Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Why spend premium picks on those players if you aren't going to feature them? This has been asked a million times and Arthur Smith still has no answer.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Bijan Robinson's usage remains the most mystifying occurence in professional football.

    bagel @DrewHighlander

    arthur smith trying to figure out why bijan robinson is underutilized <a href="https://t.co/SSZaMJUUKb">pic.twitter.com/SSZaMJUUKb</a>

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    Arthur Smith: Has top-ten picks invested in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. Has a 1,000-yard rusher in Tyler Allgeier.<br><br>Arthur Smith: "This offense needs more Jonnu Smith and Mack Hollins!"

    Robert Flores @RoFlo

    Was Arthur Smith not in on the process that led to drafting Bijan Robinson?<br>Bc he coaches like he wasn't and he's trying to make a point.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    I don't even know why the Falcons drafted Bijan.

    Robinson's limited usage didn't just potentially hurt the Falcons' chances of scoring. The choice was also a blow for fantasy managers who had decided to start Robinson at RB1.

    Al Smizzle @AlZeidenfeld

    People always ask me about my process when it comes to DFS and Fantasy football. <br><br>Here's the behind the scenes look at me rostering Bijan Robinson in high stakes this morning. <a href="https://t.co/DpLgqtZ270">pic.twitter.com/DpLgqtZ270</a>

    Mason Dodd @MasonDoddFFN

    Yall really bullied Arthur Smith into using Jonnu Smith &gt; Bijan Robinson at the goal line<br><br>He's decided a middle finger to the fantasy football community is more important than winning football games

    NFL Guru Joe  @jhislop22

    I am convinced Arthur Smith won't give Bijan Robinson any touches just to stick it to fantasy owners and gamblers

    sean shmurda @sean_shmurda

    *falcons have the ball on the 1 yard line.<br><br>Bijan Robinson fantasy owners: ayyyyyyyy<br><br>Arthur Smith: <a href="https://t.co/XszzhMmymg">pic.twitter.com/XszzhMmymg</a>

    Fans finally got what they wanted with a Robinson carry in the third quarter, only to see the Falcons rookie fumble.

    The Vikings recovered the ball.

    Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL

    Arthur Smith is about to punish Bijan Robinson for the next three games for that fumble…

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    Bijan fumble, that does it for his rookie season, cya in 2024

    Joey Wright @thejoeywright

    Arthur Smith decides to listen to us and give Bijan Robinson a carry. Instant fumble. <br><br>Arthur Smith Coach of the Year candidate!

    Fans stuck with their desire to see more Robinson touches despite the slip.

    Baseball denier @napsack777

    That bijan fumble shouldn't even matter we should be up by 3 scores

    Heading into Sunday's game, Robinson had recorded 466 rushing yards on 92 attempts through eight games. He marked the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

    If his usage continues to decrease under Smith, it might be a while longer until Robinson's next score.

    The Vikings were without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, while backup Jaren Hall left with an injury early in Sunday's game. It left Joshua Dobbs under center after he was acquired by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week. Smith and the Falcons still continue to make unforced errors to hurt their chances of winning.