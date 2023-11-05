Mr. Olympia 2023 Results: Prize Money Payouts for Winner and Top Contestants

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The bodybuilding world crowned a new Mr. Olympia Saturday night in Orlando as Derek Lunsford captured the most coveted prize in the sport, besting 2022 winner Hadi Choopra among others to secure the Sandow Trophy.

In doing so, he became the first athlete in the history of the event to win titles in two different divisions, with his first coming in 2021 as part of the 212 competition.

To top off the historic night, Lunsford was presented the People's Choice Award.

What was the final prize money taken home by the 2023 champ and how much did the runners-up score by way of their finish?

2023 Mr. Olympia Results and Prize Money

Derek Lunsford ($400,000) Hadi Choopan ($150,000) Samson Dauda ($100,000) Brandon Curry ($40,000) Andrew Jacked ($35,000)

Results and prize money via Fitness Volt.

Choopan followed up last year's emotional victory with a second-place finish.

Despite another strong performance on the grand stage of bodybuilding, his 2023 may most be remembered for a moment late in the night in which he posed for a photo with the rest of the field and abruptly left the stage before the remaining photo ops could be completed.

Perhaps it was a moment of personal frustration or disappointment, but it is one that is likely to hover over Choopan like a dark cloud for the foreseeable future.