X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Travis Kelce Breaks Tony Gonzalez's Chiefs Record for All-Time Receiving Yards

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce became the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leader in receiving yards (10,941) on Sunday, surpassing the former record held by NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (10,940).

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Travis Kelce (10,941) passes Tony Gonzalez for all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history <a href="https://t.co/0g890pozOS">pic.twitter.com/0g890pozOS</a>

    Kelce, who broke the record during Kansas City's 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday morning, was held to just three catches for 14 yards. He didn't break the record until his final catch of the day, with head coach Andy Reid telling reporters he "didn't get [Kelce] the ball enough."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.