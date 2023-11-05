Travis Kelce Breaks Tony Gonzalez's Chiefs Record for All-Time Receiving Yards

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Travis Kelce became the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leader in receiving yards (10,941) on Sunday, surpassing the former record held by NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (10,940).

Kelce, who broke the record during Kansas City's 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday morning, was held to just three catches for 14 yards. He didn't break the record until his final catch of the day, with head coach Andy Reid telling reporters he "didn't get [Kelce] the ball enough."

