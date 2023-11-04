NFL Rumors: Panthers' Brian Burns Drew Trade Interest from 49ers, Bears, Ravens, More

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns wasn't traded at this year's deadline, but that doesn't mean he didn't draw interest across the league.

Burns was one of the hottest names on the market, and the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons inquired with the Panthers about a deal for the veteran edge rusher, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

