Mr. Olympia 2023 Results: Final Info for Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, More

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Hadi Choopan arrived in Orlando Saturday looking to make it two Mr. Olympia titles in a row.

The former 212 competitor had transitioned into the Men's Open division in 2019 and worked for years to perfect his body in pursuit of the coveted Sandow Trophy.

In 2022, he accomplished his lifelong dream, openly crying as he accepted his prize.

Choopan faced a competitive field Saturday night at the Orange County Convention Center that included the runner-up from a year ago, his toughest competitor, Derek Lunsford.

Was he able to run it back or did Lunsford, his dreams dashed in Las Vegas, emerge victoriously on bodybuilding's most prestigious night?

2023 Mr. Olympia Results and Prize Money

Derek Lunsford ($400,000) Hadi Choopan ($150,000) Samson Dauda ($100,000) Brandon Curry ($40,000) Andrew Jacked ($35,000)

Results and prize money via Fitness Volt.

Lunsford became the first double champ in Mr. Olympia history, having won both the 212 and Sandow trophies by way of his victory Saturday.

A close competition saw last year's runner-up propel himself to the No. 1 spot and a People's Choice Award put the exclamation point on a momentous 2023 event.

Choopan swapped places with Lunsford, failing to the second-place position. His performance was on par with last year's, but his toughest competitor showed up and showed out, leaving no doubt as to who the championship bodybuilder was in this event.

On the heels of an impressive first showing in 2022, "Nigerian Lion" Samson Dauda rose four spots from his previous finish to the No. 3 position. Should stay on track over the next year and continue to show the same evolution as a performer, it is not a stretch to suggest that he may be the next first-timer to hoist the Sandow trophy.