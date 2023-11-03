X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama Hyped by NBA Fans as a 'Superstar' amid Spurs' Win vs. Durant, Suns

    zach bacharContributor INovember 3, 2023

    Victor Wembanyama was dominant on Thursday night.

    The 19-year-old dropped a career-high 38 points during the San Antonio Spurs' win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by the final score of 132-121.

    He added 10 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action while shooting 15-26 from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc.

    Wembanyama was active both on and off the ball, even facilitating a give-and-go that ended with him finishing a lob. NBA fans were amazed by the 7'4" big.

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    love to see it 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/WxqoXJAohJ">pic.twitter.com/WxqoXJAohJ</a>

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    OH MY WEMBANYAMA‼️ <a href="https://t.co/xeONY0XzHM">pic.twitter.com/xeONY0XzHM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WEMBY OOP 😳<br><br>He called for the ball twice in the post... then went for the alley-oop <a href="https://t.co/y3zzpnl59n">pic.twitter.com/y3zzpnl59n</a>

    Colb @___Colb___

    Wemby will be the best in the world sooner than later. <br><br>Not doing that thing we did with LeBron where we try to downplay the greatness we seeing. <br><br>He's the truth. Hope he stays healthy his entire career because he's special.

    Jordan Howenstine @AirlessJordan

    Victor Wembanyama is the first player to have 85+ points, 35+ rebounds and 10+ blocks in his first 5 career games since Shaq in 1992.

    ØDÉH @Od3hAllDay

    I've seen enough from Wemby … this kid is special

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Victor Wembanyama is the first teenager with 20 points in a half in Spurs history. <a href="https://t.co/Ro0R1WRWXb">pic.twitter.com/Ro0R1WRWXb</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Victor Wembanyama in the 1st half vs the Suns...<a href="https://t.co/FqxrpLSvPS">pic.twitter.com/FqxrpLSvPS</a>

    eli @_EZE23

    Wemby is even more special than people thought.

    Daye @DayeOutAHellcat

    can i say Wemby is a superstar yet?

    LegendOfWinning @LegendOfWinning

    Nah Wemby is different

    Spurs Culture @SpursCulture

    WEMBY is unstoppable when they feed him in the paint

    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Only Brandon Miller has scored more points in a GAME than Wemby has scored at HALFTIME amongst rookies.<br><br>Unstoppable. <a href="https://t.co/DvcP6GnSg7">pic.twitter.com/DvcP6GnSg7</a>

    Kings @Drkingsbruh

    Wembanyama already changed the Spurs trajectory lmao

    dylan @dylangonzalez21

    casual launch point for an easy Wemby dunk <a href="https://t.co/B87iOoiMsO">pic.twitter.com/B87iOoiMsO</a>

    . @Kd7_Szn

    Wemby is THAT GUY BRO

    Kyle Pring @PringKyle

    WEMBY. SUPERSTAR.

    Wemby Central @WembyCentral

    Victor is already be a superstar

    Despite the loss, Kevin Durant dropped 28 points on just 15 field goal attempts. He also recorded six rebounds and two blocks. However, fans couldn't help but make the comparison between the former MVP and the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Wemby to KD right now... <a href="https://t.co/E5MaqHoIVI">pic.twitter.com/E5MaqHoIVI</a>

    𝓔𝓿𝓪𝓷 🇮🇹 @OfficialEvanAZ2

    This is KD passing the torch to wemby game

    dre @OnBallSteph

    Wemby welcomed KD to the NBA

    Devin Booker also returned from his three-game absence due to an ankle injury, although he didn't seem rusty at all. The 27-year-old recorded 31 points and racked up 13 assists, both of which led the team.

    ًًً @thepnktape

    wemby playing better than book and KD… he looking scary 😳

    Raquel 🫶🏾 @SOULbeautifulme

    Wemby closing out better than KD &amp; Booker was not on my list today!! But he's doing just that 🤯🤯🤯<br><br>WEMBY IS SPECIAL

    Now 3-2, the Spurs will attempt to keep their momentum going against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.