Victor Wembanyama Hyped by NBA Fans as a 'Superstar' amid Spurs' Win vs. Durant, Suns

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama was dominant on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old dropped a career-high 38 points during the San Antonio Spurs' win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by the final score of 132-121.

He added 10 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action while shooting 15-26 from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc.

Wembanyama was active both on and off the ball, even facilitating a give-and-go that ended with him finishing a lob. NBA fans were amazed by the 7'4" big.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant dropped 28 points on just 15 field goal attempts. He also recorded six rebounds and two blocks. However, fans couldn't help but make the comparison between the former MVP and the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Devin Booker also returned from his three-game absence due to an ankle injury, although he didn't seem rusty at all. The 27-year-old recorded 31 points and racked up 13 assists, both of which led the team.