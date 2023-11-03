The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match CardNovember 3, 2023
- Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight (Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark (Women's World Championship)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul (U.S. Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Priest
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
WWE is taking the roster overseas once again to Saudi Arabia for this year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view.
Here is a look at the final card for Saturday's show:
As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
Kevin Berge
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
If you were assigning betting odds to this match, who would be the favorite?
Rollins feels like a solid. bet, even though McIntyre has done great work lately in elevating himself. I would go with -300 to Rollins with +200 to McIntyre. WWE has committed to The Visionary as a fighting champion who will not lose easily.
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
If you were booking, who would win this match?
Rhodes has to win. While Priest could use the victory, The American Nightmare is the rare talent that has been seriously protected since his arrival in WWE. He has lost just one singles match since that return, and he still needs a chance to avenge that loss by challenging Reigns one more time.
Donald Wood
Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
Someone from Judgment Day will probably get involved in this match. Who do you think it will be and why?
Zayn is on a collision course with a marquee victory, but it will be Finn Balor who accidentally costs McDonagh the win. Balor should be on his way out of The Judgment Day, and showing further tension after unintentionally hitting McDonagh instead of Zayn would be the next logical step in the stable's eventual dissolution. Judgment Day has run its course, and it's time to break up the group.
Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight
Offer an argument for why Knight should be the one to dethrone Reigns in this match.
From a storyline perspective, Reigns should hold his championship until WrestleMania 40. If he must take a loss before then, it should come against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.
Not only would the unexpected nature of the title change generate genuine interest in the product as WWE competes with the NFL, but it would also cement the company's belief in Knight as a top draw moving forward. In a matter of a few minutes, Knight shocking Reigns would be the talk of the wrestling community and garner mainstream media attention.
Graham Matthews
Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler
If the title was going to change hands, which woman would be most likely to leave with the belt? Why?
Although the title should remain in Ripley's possession through WrestleMania for a match with Becky Lynch, Baszler winning her first singles title on the main roster would be a nice change of pace. WWE has failed to follow up on her big win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam properly, but becoming champ would make her an immediate threat again.
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
How do you see the end of this match playing out? Who wins, how do they win, and does anyone else interfere?
This feels like your average Raw main event, especially without anything at stake, but they should have a solid match and Rhodes winning decisively is the most likely outcome. Priest's failed interference in Balor's matches over the summer cost Balor several wins, so doing the opposite here with Balor accidentally costing Priest the win against Rhodes would tease more tension within the group.
Erik Beaston
Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight
Offer an argument for why Reigns should retain his title here.
There's a story that needs to be finished. We have come this far, WWE has teased the Rhodes rematch, and to not deliver on it would be a massive letdown. Yes, LA Knight is red hot and in any other instance, I would argue for striking now with him at peak popularity, but Rhodes has earned the moment on the WrestleMania stage.
Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair
Is this the right time for Belair to regain the title?
There are so many moving pieces in the title picture right now that it is hard to say what is and isn't the right time. It is always a good time for Belair to regain the title, mostly because she's great, but it feels like there is still life left in Sky as champion. Especially with the Bayley/Damage CTRL story not yet reaching its final destination.
Mr. Jeff J
Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
What are the biggest pro and biggest con of Logan Paul winning the US title?
The best argument you can make in favor of Paul winning the U.S. Title has to be his crossover appeal. Love or hate the dude, he moves the needle in Pop Culture, boxing, and digital media.
Further integration of his audience, which heavily includes the key demo media companies seek to convert into paying customers, will prove to be a net positive for WWE and TKO. Plus, Paul is a talented in-ring competitor. He would be a legitimate champion across all subsets of wrestling fandom while attracting a new mainstream audience.
The one argument against US Champ Paul is his part-time status. Logan may not physically show up for every Smackdown, which could hamper the flow of the creative around the title. Fans who want their champions involved in weekly TV every week will sour at the notion of "another part-timer", no matter how myopic the point of view may be. Either way fans better "get ready to learn what PTO means, Pal", because all indications are that Logan is going to be your U.S. champion.
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
Do you think we see Priest cash in his MITB contract here?
I can see a cash-in going down. The Saudi events are booked as major supershows which sometimes exist as semi-elseworlds tales among the current WWE storylines. The fed does find the time and opportunity to fit in a "Canon Event" every show, in the form of a major title change.
Crown Jewel should be no different. With the discussion around "Who's the leader of Judgement Day?", it wouldn't shock me if Priest takes the opportunity to Win the World Heavyweight Title and solidify his true claim to the JD throne.
Chris Mueller
Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair
How do you see the end of this match playing out?
The tension in Damage CTRL seems to have settled down, but that feels temporary. This match is likely where new tensions will arise, and it will happen because Bayley will come close to costing Sky her title, but the champ will still retain. This will make her stop trusting Bayley and set the breakup of the group in motion.
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
Offer an argument for why Sikoa should win this match.
Even though Sikoa has very few losses on his record, he also has very few high-profile wins. Giving him a victory over someone like Cena would cement him as one of WWE's next big stars. Cena gains nothing from a win here and he loses nothing with a loss. He is indestructible, so putting over Sikoa would be best for business.
Predictions
- Reigns (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Knight
- Rollins (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. McIntyre
- Sky (KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Belair (EB)
- Ripley (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Jax vs. Rodriguez vs. Baszler vs. Stark
- Mysterio (CM) vs. Paul (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM)
- Rhodes (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Priest
- Cena (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Sikoa
- Zayn (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. McDonagh
