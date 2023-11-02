Bengals' Tyler Boyd Calls out Bills After Playoff Loss Excuses: 'We're Here Now'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It'll be a clash of AFC titans Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

And it's a matchup that's still very present on both teams' minds as the Bengals bounced Buffalo in the divisional round of the postseason last year, particularly for Cincinnati wideout Tyler Boyd.

"Going back to the playoff game, when we won in the snow, a couple of their players were saying if it wasn't snowing they would've beat us. We're here now, so we're going to see what the outcome is," Boyd said via Pro Football Talk's Michael David-Smith.

The Bengals had a dominant performance last January when they walked into Highmark Stadium and beat the Bills in all phases en route to a resounding 27-10 win and advanced to their second-consecutive AFC championship game.

One of the Bills' players that pointed out that the snow was a big factor was former wideout Isaiah McKenzie—who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are entering Sunday's game with something to prove as neither squad has exactly gotten off to the start that they'd been hoping for. Buffalo is 5-3 with a handful of ugly performances, including a few inexplicable losses.

The Bengals and Boyd, meanwhile, have gone 4-3 and had a really rough start to the year.

However, teams across the AFC will have their antennas raised after Cincinnati looked to click back into form Sunday with a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Superstar quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be back to full health as he completed 28-of-32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-17 win. One of those touchdowns was completed to Boyd.