Report: Steelers OC Matt Canada Will Move from Booth to Sideline for Titans Game

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change to their process for Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will move from the booth to the sideline to call plays, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Canada typically calls plays from upstairs, but will now work closely alongside his offense and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Canada has become the subject of immense criticism this season as the Pittsburgh offense has been one of the worst in the NFL.

The team's passing offense ranks 25th, averaging 192 yards per game, and the ground game has been even worse as it ranks 28th in the league, averaging just 79.7 yards per game.

The Steelers have also struggled to put points on the board as they are averaging just 16.1 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league. The only teams that have been worse in scoring are the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Putting all the blame on Canada might be a little unfair. The team doesn't necessarily have the best talent at quarterback or skill positions, which has made moving the ball that much more difficult.

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Najee Harris highlight the offense around quarterback Kenny Pickett, which isn't necessarily ideal.

Pickens leads the team with 28 catches for 522 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, but the receiving game beyond him has been abysmal as Johnson is the only other player to eclipse the 200-yard mark.



Pickett, for his part, is completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,330 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions in seven games, in addition to rushing for 22 yards and one score.