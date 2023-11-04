NBA Records That Are Least Likely to Fall

4 of 8

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Record: John Stockton with 1,164 in 1990-91

If you know NBA history, John Stockton is an iconic name. If you're new to the league, welcome! Let's talk about him.

Stockton is—with no argument possible—the most productive passer ever in a career. Not only did he set an NBA record with 1,164 assists in the 1990-91 campaign, but Stockton also ranks second, third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth in the category's single-season all-time list.

In this particular year, he guided the Utah Jazz to 54 wins alongside fellow Hall of Fame inductee Karl Malone. Stockton earned an All-Star nod along with second-team All-NBA honors.