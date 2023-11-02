NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell, Bogdanovic Among 76ers' Trade Targets After Harden Deal

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly consider Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanović among their trade targets as they explore their options after sending James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Sixers are monitoring Mitchell and Bogdanović alongside oft-mentioned targets like Zach LaVine and OG Anonoby.

The Sixers won't become serious players in the trade market until January, when they'll be eligible to trade the contracts of Marcus Morris, Nic Batum and Robert Covington in a package.

Mitchell won't be traded this season barring an unforeseen falling out with the Cavaliers. Cleveland gave a significant haul to the Utah Jazz to acquire the All-Star guard last summer and is unlikely to give up on the experiment after less than two seasons. The Cavs made the playoffs for the first time this century without LeBron James with Mitchell leading the charge; they're much more likely to roll the dice on him re-signing on a max contract extension than they are to send him packing.

Bogdanović, who is yet to make his season debut due to a calf injury, is a potential short-term trade target for the Sixers who would not be part of their long-term plans. The Pistons forward is under contract for a manageable $19 million next season, only $2 million of which is guaranteed. The Sixers could acquire Bogdanović using expiring contracts and not have much impact on their free agency plans for next summer.

Regardless, it's going to be a waiting game to see which teams fall out of contention and are willing to swing deals at the deadline.

LaVine would be a fantastic fit in the backcourt next to an emerging Tyrese Maxey, but that would require the Bulls to admit their current core needs a complete overhaul. If Chicago is sitting below .500 once the calendar turns over to the new year, LaVine could be more available than he is now.