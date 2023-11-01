NBA Rumors: Filip Petrušev Traded to Kings from Clippers After James Harden Deal

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Filip Petrušev's time with the Los Angeles Clippers is reportedly over before he even stepped on the court for the Western Conference team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers traded the big man and cash to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Petrušev came to Los Angeles as part of the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The "Kings will get a chance to evaluate the 23-year-old and see if he has a future there," Wojnarowski wrote.

Petrušev was a second-round pick of the 76ers during the 2021 draft and made his NBA regular-season debut during the team's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He played three total minutes and grabbed one rebound.

The center played collegiately at Gonzaga for two seasons and was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 when he averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field.

Despite being drafted by the 76ers, he played internationally after college before coming to the NBA for the 2023-24 campaign.

To this point in his career, he is best known among NBA fans for being a detail in the blockbuster trade that sent Harden to the Clippers after an offseason of rumors and speculation surrounding the future Hall of Famer.