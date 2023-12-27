Malachi Moore NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Alabama S

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Versatile defender who has the ability to play at all three levels. Strong box defender who excels against the run and has the coverage ability to defend slot receivers.

— Very good awareness and IQ. Puts himself in the right position with great anticipation toward the run and pass.

— Able to play in coverage from multiple depths as well as in multiple coverages.

— Physical tackler who runs through the ball-carrier and delivers a good blow on contact. Uses very good leverage when tackling. Closes the space quickly on ball-carriers and plays under control in space. Very good open-field tackler.

NEGATIVES

— Questionable strength to shock and disengage from blockers. Shows the physicality needed to take on blocks but lacks the ideal strength to control bigger blockers.

— Has a smooth pedal and footwork but allows too much separation out of breaks. Plays with high pad level at times and doesn't trust his eyes, causing hesitation in breaks.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Sept. 13, 2001

— 4-star prospect in 2020 class, per 247Sports

OVERALL

Malachi Moore is a versatile defender who can play from the deep safety position as well as from the slot and in the box. He does a very good job of defending the run with physicality and secure tackling.

Moore has the man-coverage skills to cover most receivers. He does a good job of sinking his hips to get out of breaks but lacks the footwork and twitch to drive on routes, which leads to separation at the top of routes. There are also too many examples of Moore not trusting his eyes when breaking. He sees the receiver break but tends to be a half-beat late on reacting at times.

When in zone coverage, Moore's awareness and intelligence shine through. He does a very good job of putting himself in the right position with the proper leverage. When he is able to read the quarterback's eyes, he does a great job of anticipating throws.

Moore can struggle at times with his top-end speed, allowing faster defenders to turn him around or pull away from him downfield. He has decent ball skills to locate the ball but had only five interceptions throughout his four-year career heading into the College Football Playoff.

As a run defender, Moore excels when he's closer to the line of scrimmage. He does a great job of identifying and reacting to the run, and he uses his quickness to beat blocks to the spot. When forced to take on blockers, he does a good job of being physical, but he lacks the desired strength to shock and disengage.

Moore is one of the more secure tacklers in the draft. He does a very good job of closing ground with the correct leverage and isn't afraid to front up ball-carriers.

Moore is one of the more well rounded safeties in this year's class. Although he does his best work closer to the box and defending the run, he has the ability to play out in space and cover receivers from a multitude of depths. He also played special teams while at Alabama, which is how he can improve his value in the NFL. He has the versatility needed to play multiple roles at the next level and should be one of the earlier safeties selected.

GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 45

POSITION RANK: S4

PRO COMPARISON: Will Harris