Christian Mahogany NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Boston College IOL

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 322

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Delivers jarring, rattling power on contact to crater and displace his target.

— Violent, physical playing style with a bully mentality as a finisher.

— Excels covering up, lifting and uprooting defenders on combo and double-team blocks with solid quickness to line up and delete targets on his climb.

— Asset as a puller and on screens with the movement skills and square power to create alleys off of his back.

— Stiff, strong hands in pass protection to stymie rushers on contact with a firm anchor to absorb power.

— Flashes the recovery quickness to stay attached with the length to press and widen defenders off of his edges.

— Dishes out crushing body blows when uncovered in pass protection to clear the pocket.

NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent footwork and tardy strike timing against post-snap movement, slants and gap exchanges leaves him behind his target.

— Bites on stutters and hesitations in pass protection, causing him to drift and overset against crafty, widely aligned rushers.

— Needs to play with more patience and tact rather than looking for kill shots.

— Questionable spatial awareness on slides leads to losing levels, spacing and creating gaps.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at right guard

— First-team All-ACC (AP)

NOTES

— Born Oct. 11, 2000

— 3-star recruit from the 2019 class, per 247Sports

— 34 career starts split between left (11) and right (23) guard

— Missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered during a home workout

— Accepted an invite to the East/West Shrine Bowl

OVERALL

Christian Mahogany is a three-year starter inside Boston College's 60-40 run-pass split, motion-heavy, play-action based scheme centered around a downhill, multiple run game featuring duo, power and inside zone.

Mahogany is a home-run-hitting presence on the interior with the size, power and bully mentality to unseat and punish defenders on contact. This translates most on down blocks, double-teams, inside zone combo blocks and as a puller.

Mahogany has solid athletic ability to get to landmarks and into fits on time, covering up first-level defenders before creating lift and movement with heavy hands. He has the necessary quickness to track and intersect targets on climbs, pulls and screens with the size and power to erase smaller defenders.

Things get dicey for Mahogany against post-snap movement, slants and gap exchanges due to inconsistent footwork and tardy strike timing, leaving him behind his target and losing cleanly across his face. He needs to add more patience and tact to his game to level out his default aggressive mentality.

In pass protection, Mahogany uses stiff, strong hands to stymie rushers with his initial punch, and he has a naturally strong anchor to grind down the bull rush. When he maintains the inside-out relationship on rushers and/or squares them up, his length, thick build and strength can take over, but he is too easily manipulated out of position against stutters and hesitations against wide rush alignments. He is an asset when uncovered, looking for work with a vengeance to deliver crushing body blows, but he needs to work on his spacing and depth to better maintain levels and prevent penetration from loopers.

Overall, Mahogany is a big, powerful, tone-setting presence at guard who can impose his will in a downhill, vertical based run game centered around RPOs and play action. However, he will need to learn to add patience and polish to his footwork to become more of a steady presence rather than a pure bouncer.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 67

POSITION RANK: IOL10

PRO COMPARISON: Robert Hunt