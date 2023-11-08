NBA Trades That Would Separate Contenders from Pretenders

2 of 5

The Trade: Sacramento Kings receive OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick

There might be mass protests outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento if the Kings part with fan favorite Keegan Murray, but encumbrances on their draft picks makes the second-year forward a critical piece in any attention-getting offer for OG Anunoby. Remember, the Kings sent their 2024 first-rounder (with top-12 protection) to the Atlanta Hawks in the Kevin Huerter deal. The protections on that pick could extend to 2026. The only way Sacramento can free up its 2027 and 2029 selections would be to remove that protection so the first-rounder it owes Atlanta will definitely convey in 2025.

Some percentage of Kings fans (and the front office) probably believe Murray will mature into a more complete and effective player than Anunoby is today. That may be true. But for a Sacramento team that could finish with the best offense in the league for a second straight season, the immediate defensive boost Anunoby brings would be transformative.

Anunoby is a brutishly strong forward with length, lateral quickness and amazing mobility. He can guard all five positions and might be the most intimidating isolation defender in the game. That he's a career 37.5 percent shooter from long range is a bonus. The Kings would immediately improve in their most desperate area of need by adding him.

Offensively, Sacramento is good enough to win a ring right now. The other end of the floor is the issue, where the Kings ranked 25th last season and have a great chance of finishing in that range again in 2023-24. Anunoby is the ideal fix for them, but bringing him aboard would cost the Kings massive draft capital and a prized young player in Murray.

Even more terrifying: Anunoby can opt out and hit free agency this summer, raising the possibility of the Kings giving up a ton for a partial-season rental. The risk-reward tradeoff here is as extreme as it gets.