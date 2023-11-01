Vikings' Kirk Cousins Posts Photo After Achilles Injury Surgery: 'One Day at a Time'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is on the road to recovery.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the quarterback's surgery on his torn Achilles was a success, and Cousins posted a picture confirming as much and saying he will be taking things "one day at a time."

Cousins suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and gave way to backup Jaren Hall.

The timing of the setback was particularly difficult for the Vikings, as they have now won three in a row and were starting to look more like the team that went 13-4 in 2022 than the one that started 1-4 this season.

The three-game winning streak also put Minnesota in playoff position as the No. 7 seed in the current NFC standings.

Even with No. 1 option Justin Jefferson sidelined at times this year, Cousins played well while completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was well on his way to throwing for more than 4,000 yards for the eighth time in nine years if he stayed healthy.

Minnesota wasted little time responding to his injury and traded for Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs started eight games for the Arizona Cardinals in place of the injured Kyler Murray this season and is at least someone who can keep the Vikings afloat in the playoff picture. He has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 258 yards and three scores on the ground.

As for Cousins, there are now long-term questions about his future.