One Prediction for Every NFL Team Entering the Second Half of the 2023 Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Chicago Bears: They fire Matt Eberflus

Look, he's 5-20 as Chicago's head coach and 2-6 in what was supposed to be a big improvement season. This year, his defense—and keep in mind, he's a defensive expert—ranks 28th in points allowed. Three of Chicago's next four games are on the road before a Week 13 bye. If they enter that week with just two or three total wins, I have a feeling Eberflus is thrown overboard.

Detroit Lions: They run away with their first division title in 30 years

Not exactly going out on a limb here, but when you're a team mired in this kind of drought, it's still worth stating to drive home the point. The key is it's not even going to be close in the NFC North. The Lions have clearly learned how to win, and even how to bounce back based on their easy victory over Las Vegas following a dud in Baltimore two weeks ago. Of course, it helps that the Vikings, Packers and Bears have essentially packed it in to various degrees.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love gets benched

Love is the league's fifth-lowest-rated qualified passer in his first full season as a starter for a team that is 2-5. The Packers are invested rather heavily in the 24-year-old in terms of draft and real-world capital, and they've made it clear they still have a lot of evaluation to do. But if they fall out of it (which they will soon), there's at least an element of unknown worth exploring with rookie fifth-rounder Sean Clifford, who was a consistent four-year starter at Penn State. I'd expect it.

Minnesota Vikings: Danielle Hunter breaks the single-season sack record