One Prediction for Every NFL Team Entering the Second Half of the 2023 Season

One Prediction for Every NFL Team Entering the Second Half of the 2023 SeasonNovember 3, 2023
Now that November is upon us and the trade deadline is behind us, we can set the table for what should be a wild second half of the 2023 NFL season.
And what better way to do that than with predictions?!
Here are 32 of 'em.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: They find themselves fighting just to make the playoffs
Buffalo simply has too many issues on both sides of the ball, and some light deadline action isn't enough to change that. Critically, the schedule is hell in a strong division and deep conference. This team still has to play the Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins on the road, and there are no easy outs remaining at home, either.
Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill breaks the single-season receiving yardage record
The superstar receiver is the first player in 52 years to go over 1,000 yards eight games into a season, and he's on pace for 2,154 in total. That puts him on pace to shatter Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 from 2012. It also helps that, for what it's worth, Hill has his sights set.
New England Patriots: They bench Mac Jones
And not just for some garbage-time situations, but for multiple starts. And not just because Jones continues to fall short of expectations, but also because he's simply lacking support. Eventually, Bill Belichick will realize that playing Jones is doing more harm than good. Then the question will be what Bailey Zappe has in him.
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers does NOT return
It's fun to consider the possibility, but the task seems far too tall even if the Jets remain in contention. The key, though, is that a 2023 Rodgers return eventually won't make sense because the Jets are unlikely to remain in the playoff hunt. They're lucky to be 4-3, and I wouldn't be surprised if they were to lose their next four games against the Chargers, Raiders (on the road), Bills and Dolphins.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: They beat the Jaguars and Dolphins to challenge for the top seed in the AFC
Baltimore plays Jacksonville and Miami in the final month of the season. Both teams, like the Ravens, are 6-2. But the Jaguars simply don't have the top-to-bottom talent the Ravens possess, and Miami hasn't been good against strong opponents on the road. Watch the Ravens win both of those crucial affairs to give themselves a chance at that first-round bye.
Cincinnati Bengals: They make the playoffs
That wouldn't exactly have been a bold call at the beginning of the season, but the Bengals started 1-3, they remain in last place in the AFC North, and they have a tough matchup with the Bills this weekend. Still, Joe Burrow has a 111.8 passer rating on the team's current three-game winning streak. You know he'll find a way.
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson helps them make the playoffs as well
In other words, with the Jets fading, the Bills in trouble and the AFC South full of tumbleweed, the AFC North sends three teams to the postseason. But Watson is too good to not have some strong moments upon his return from a shoulder injury, and his defensive support is undeniable.
Pittsburgh Steelers: They avoid a losing record for 20th season in a row
Nine wins might not be enough to get to the playoffs in the AFC, but the Steelers should again be good for it despite their struggles this season on both sides of the ball. The defense is still jacked and getting on track, and that should be exacerbated by the return of standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. That'll at least get Mike Tomlin's team in the mix.
AFC South
Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud puts up inferior numbers to Bryce Young
Stroud started the season fantastically and Young was slow out of the gate, but the two high-profile rookie quarterbacks have been trending in opposite directions the past few weeks, and Young clearly outplayed Stroud in a head-to-head Week 8 matchup. We're starting to see why Young was taken ahead of Stroud.
Indianapolis Colts: Few notice they exist
This is mean, but what do you want from us? This is a weak, unexciting team that has lost three in a row and is without its enticing young first-round quarterback. They're destined for last place in a bad division, and they can hardly even play spoiler because the schedule is so soft. The Colts are anonymous.
Jacksonville Jaguars: They win a bad division by default
The Jaguars are enjoying a nice winning streak right now, but it's still hard to take them seriously. They're riding a defensive takeaway party that seems unsustainable, and the schedule is about to toughen up. Watch for them to beat the bad teams, lose to at least the 49ers, Bengals and Ravens, and then go one-and-done or thereabouts in the playoffs.
Tennessee Titans: Will Levis starts for the remainder of the year
Of course Levis can't sustain that wildly impressive start to his career last week against Atlanta (as we saw with a drop-off Thursday night in Pittsburgh). Nobody could. But that performance alone is reason for the Titans to stick with him in what is clearly a lost season. Ryan Tannehill is hurt now, but he's 35 and in a walk year anyway. It's Levis time.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: They make a second-half charge but fall short of the playoffs
They sure set the tone with that pre-Week-9-bye victory over the Chiefs, and for what it's worth, Russell Wilson is the league's fourth-highest-rated qualified passer, but it's going to be too little too late for a last-place team that still has to travel to Buffalo, Detroit and Los Angeles (Chargers).
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes finishes with the worst season of his career
On paper, and excluding a rookie campaign in which he threw 35 passes. The support just isn't quite there, and bringing back Mecole Hardman Jr. won't fix that. The Chiefs will still likely win the AFC and go on a Super Bowl run, but Mahomes hasn't been right this season, and I don't see that changing enough with a relatively tough second-half sked.
Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't start another game
New head coach Antonio Pierce came across pretty emphatic in declaring that the Raiders are turning things over to rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell, and the new regime likely knows this season is a lost cause. Why not give O'Connell an extended run to prove whether he can be the guy? Worst case, he bombs and you're in better shape for the 2024 draft.
Los Angeles Chargers: They are unpredictable
It's the Chargers' modus operandi. Couple losses, couple wins, couple losses, couple wins. A collapse every few weeks, mixed in with some absolute gems from Justin Herbert and the offense. We've learned to longer make firm predictions about this franchise. Nice try.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: For at least a brief period of time, there's a quarterback controversy
It's inevitable, especially considering the Cowboys' media following and fanbase. Dak Prescott is a good but inconsistent quarterback who finds ruts. He'll find one, potentially when Dallas battles Philadelphia, Buffalo, Miami and Detroit in a four-week span in December, giving Trey Lance and/or Cooper Rush a shot, and all hell will break loose.
New York Giants: Daniel Jones shows signs of life
Not suggesting Jones can salvage his career this season, but he's better than what we saw of him before a neck injury cost him a few October games. The guy is talented enough to bounce back to a degree that will leave folks wondering if he still has a shot to become a solid starter in 2024 and beyond. Of course, that might not be helpful long-term, but that sounds like a tomorrow problem.
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts wins NFL MVP
With Mahomes off his game, only Tua Tagovailoa has better odds right now. But both he and fellow prime candidate Lamar Jackson have spottier injury histories, and it's possible Hill will cost Tua some votes in Miami. Hurts is getting it done for the league's top team in terms of wins and losses, and I don't see that changing. The key here is momentum for a dude with a 123.9 rating the past two weeks.
Washington Commanders: Sam Howell locks down the long-term starting quarterback job
Howell has plenty of room to improve, but in the past five weeks he's thrown 10 touchdown passes to just three interceptions and has a 97.7 passer rating. The trajectory is extremely promising. The 3-5 Commanders might have essentially thrown in the towel at the deadline, but Howell has a chance to redeem a lot from this campaign.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: They fire Matt Eberflus
Look, he's 5-20 as Chicago's head coach and 2-6 in what was supposed to be a big improvement season. This year, his defense—and keep in mind, he's a defensive expert—ranks 28th in points allowed. Three of Chicago's next four games are on the road before a Week 13 bye. If they enter that week with just two or three total wins, I have a feeling Eberflus is thrown overboard.
Detroit Lions: They run away with their first division title in 30 years
Not exactly going out on a limb here, but when you're a team mired in this kind of drought, it's still worth stating to drive home the point. The key is it's not even going to be close in the NFC North. The Lions have clearly learned how to win, and even how to bounce back based on their easy victory over Las Vegas following a dud in Baltimore two weeks ago. Of course, it helps that the Vikings, Packers and Bears have essentially packed it in to various degrees.
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love gets benched
Love is the league's fifth-lowest-rated qualified passer in his first full season as a starter for a team that is 2-5. The Packers are invested rather heavily in the 24-year-old in terms of draft and real-world capital, and they've made it clear they still have a lot of evaluation to do. But if they fall out of it (which they will soon), there's at least an element of unknown worth exploring with rookie fifth-rounder Sean Clifford, who was a consistent four-year starter at Penn State. I'd expect it.
Minnesota Vikings: Danielle Hunter breaks the single-season sack record
Hunter has 10 through eight games, putting him on pace to fall just short of the record shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt (22.5). But the key is he's had at least a sack in every game but one, so this isn't some fluke inflated by one mega game. Also, his next five games come against teams that rank in the bottom 12 in the NFL in terms of sacks allowed. This is happening for a guy in his prime hungry for a new contract.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Taylor Heinicke starts the remainder of the season
They gave Desmond Ridder eight starts and the results just weren't satisfactory. You can't really commit much more time to a middle-round draft pick. Guy wasn't supposed to become an NFL starter, so move on. Now, Heinicke has had some nice moments in general and is capable of keeping this team competitive in a weak division. Watch for him to keep the gig before Atlanta regroups in the offseason.
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
He's far behind Stroud on most lists right now, but I'm fully expecting that to change. The No. 1 overall pick just get the better of Stroud head to head, and his production has improved markedly on pretty much a week by week basis. The offensive support is also there, and the schedule is friendly.
New Orleans Saints: The season comes down to Week 18 against Atlanta
And there's a very good chance that entering that game, both teams lack winning records. It just seems neither has the ability to pull away from the pack in the South, which could also easily still go to the Buccaneers. This isn't sexy, so I'll also throw in that New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen's job will be on the line in that do-or-die finale.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask gets some starts
Baker Mayfield started OK but has not looked like the long-term solution of late, and they've won just a single game since mid-September. As soon as they fall out of contention (if not sooner), the Bucs would be smart to get a look at Trask just to know what they're dealing with entering the 2024 offseason.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: They land the top pick in the draft
Sure, Kyler Murray is apparently on his way back. But what's the point? Murray lacks support in a major way, he'll be rusty anyway and the Bucs have to know they're better off losing now. They really haven't come close to a W since October started, and the schedule's actually quite challenging from here to the finish line.
Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua fades into the abyss
OK, maybe that's a tad dramatic. But the surprise sensation from the fifth round of the 2023 draft has really struggled in two of his past three games. He's not 100 percent, and neither is his quarterback, Matthew Stafford. It's also worth noting that he's now dropped a tied-for-league-high six passes. The shine is coming off.
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy blows their Super Bowl chances
Sorry, still not convinced of the second-year seventh-round pick. He was more than a caretaker when things were going well, but far from a true carry-them-on-your-back guy as well. Now, he's suddenly making a lot of mistakes while quarterbacking an offense that has scored 17 points in three consecutive games. I don't trust him at all.
Seattle Seahawks: They blow the division and have to brawl to make the playoffs
This is simply a good-not-great team with a quarterback nobody truly believes deeply in. They haven't really beaten anybody great outside of a somewhat weird overtime win in Detroit, and they're slated to travel to Baltimore, Dallas and San Francisco while also hosting the 49ers and Eagles between now and mid-December. It's not a good recipe.