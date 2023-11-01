AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 1

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A monster 8-Man Tag Team Match headlined Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as world champion MJF teamed with three partners of his choosing, unknown in advance, to battle Bullet Club Gold's "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.



That bout headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest title defenses by AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and World Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, as well as build to the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 18.



What went down, who emerged victoriously, and how did each segment of the show grade out?

