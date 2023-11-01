X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama's Heroics Amaze NBA Fans as Spurs Win vs. Kevin Durant, Suns

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 1, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 31: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 20-point road deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns 115-114 on Tuesday evening.

    Wembanyama scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth, including a mid-range jumper and a putback dunk on back-to-back possessions to cut the Suns' lead to 114-113.

    Spurs forward Keldon Johnson then snatched the ball from Suns superstar Kevin Durant and scored with one second left to put San Antonio up one.

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE W! <a href="https://t.co/pjBQXofTl3">pic.twitter.com/pjBQXofTl3</a>

    A KD shot at the other end did not fall through, and San Antonio completed its incredible comeback.

    Wembanyama had his share of struggles through three quarters before turning it on in the fourth, but his flashes of brilliance on both ends can't be understated.

    For starters, he authored a poster dunk on Suns center Drew Eubanks in the second quarter.

    NBA @NBA

    OH MY GOODNESS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA ‼️<br><br>📺 Spurs/Suns- WATCH NOW on TNT <a href="https://t.co/UafAUQULUk">pic.twitter.com/UafAUQULUk</a>

    Wembanyama also stroked a three-poiner and followed that up with a block on Grayson Allen without leaving the floor.

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby smooth 3⃣ into his 3rd block of the game ❌<br><br>📺 Spurs/Suns- WATCH NOW on TNT <a href="https://t.co/sIuPxXBGOZ">pic.twitter.com/sIuPxXBGOZ</a>

    Wemby notably blocked an Allen three earlier in the game as well.

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    denied ❌<a href="https://twitter.com/wemby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wemby</a> <a href="https://t.co/subuxuN5sf">pic.twitter.com/subuxuN5sf</a>

    The 19-year-old made a huge play in the fourth by blocking a Jordan Goodwin three-pointer, leading to a Devin Vassell bucket.

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby's length is ridiculous 😲<br><br>The Spurs have cut it to 5 after being down 20!<br><br>📺 Spurs/Suns- 4Q LIVE NOW on TNT <a href="https://t.co/2s1V2xRsLG">pic.twitter.com/2s1V2xRsLG</a>

    For the night, the rookie finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes. Naturally, fans were in awe of the Spurs' efforts, which received a big boost from Wemby's monster fourth quarter.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    *Kevin Durant getting ready to celebrate the 27000 pt mark with a W.<br><br>*Wemby and the Spurs:<a href="https://t.co/SQZIxEiNTI">pic.twitter.com/SQZIxEiNTI</a>

    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Victor Wembanyama in the 4th:<br><br>9 PTS<br>2 REB<br>1 Win<br><br>Came through when it mattered most. <a href="https://t.co/6W3q4mQbSC">pic.twitter.com/6W3q4mQbSC</a>

    Devon Birdsong @DevonBirdsong

    What a freaking game! I feel like I experienced every emotion possible<br><br>Wemby, Tre, and Keldon came in clutch at the end. Exactly the kind of game the Spurs would not have won last season, or the year before for that matter

    Spurs Culture @SpursCulture

    Wemby after hearing what Shaq said during halftime <a href="https://t.co/tICv2yNdvN">https://t.co/tICv2yNdvN</a> <a href="https://t.co/L0eWwlqsXH">pic.twitter.com/L0eWwlqsXH</a>

    🎃Spurs Legacy🎃 @spurs_four

    VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND DEVIN VASSELL IN 4TH QUARTERS <a href="https://t.co/YOQAYMpxuf">pic.twitter.com/YOQAYMpxuf</a>

    PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops

    Victor Wembanyama might be the most cold-blooded MF I've ever seen!!

    Kory Waldron @Just_KWal

    Watching Victor Wembanyama is mesmerizing lol This man is a walking cheat code.. just wait till he adds some weight/strength. <a href="https://t.co/c33vQyLlgU">pic.twitter.com/c33vQyLlgU</a>

    Kyrie's Hub @kyrieshub

    The Suns had a 91.6% chance of winning with 8.1 seconds to go.<br><br>The Spurs scored 2x and grabbed the lead leaving 1.2 ticks, and escape with the WIN <br><br>AINT NO WAY 🤯<br><br>Victor Wembanyama is him <a href="https://t.co/I0xLDZlm6B">pic.twitter.com/I0xLDZlm6B</a>

    Raps gen⛈️ @RaptorsGen

    WEMBY BEAT KD IN HIS FIRST GAME. <a href="https://t.co/ccTLcaOZk7">pic.twitter.com/ccTLcaOZk7</a>

    Pounding the Rock @poundingtherock

    What a freaking win by this super young Spurs squad. In largeeee part to Keldon. Wemby and Vassell came up big late.<br><br>This is a quintessential building block win.

    Joey Wilkinson 🃏 @AssassinateHate

    They were trying to cook Wemby when he was 1/4 close to half time only for him to finish with 50% FG efficiency. Elite players always find a way. <a href="https://t.co/xbac2k8QwT">https://t.co/xbac2k8QwT</a>

    😈 @WembyToSpurs

    well he fucking did it because he's Wembanyama. <a href="https://t.co/L8B3k7PTpn">https://t.co/L8B3k7PTpn</a>

    Wembanyama and the 2-2 Spurs will stay in Phoenix to play the Suns once again on Thursday evening.