Victor Wembanyama's Heroics Amaze NBA Fans as Spurs Win vs. Kevin Durant, Suns

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 20-point road deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns 115-114 on Tuesday evening.

Wembanyama scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth, including a mid-range jumper and a putback dunk on back-to-back possessions to cut the Suns' lead to 114-113.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson then snatched the ball from Suns superstar Kevin Durant and scored with one second left to put San Antonio up one.

A KD shot at the other end did not fall through, and San Antonio completed its incredible comeback.

Wembanyama had his share of struggles through three quarters before turning it on in the fourth, but his flashes of brilliance on both ends can't be understated.

For starters, he authored a poster dunk on Suns center Drew Eubanks in the second quarter.

Wembanyama also stroked a three-poiner and followed that up with a block on Grayson Allen without leaving the floor.

Wemby notably blocked an Allen three earlier in the game as well.

The 19-year-old made a huge play in the fourth by blocking a Jordan Goodwin three-pointer, leading to a Devin Vassell bucket.

For the night, the rookie finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes. Naturally, fans were in awe of the Spurs' efforts, which received a big boost from Wemby's monster fourth quarter.