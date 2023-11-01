X

MLB

    Marcus Semien, Rangers Wow Fans Without Adolis García in World Series Game 4 Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Mitch Garver #18 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Semien hit a home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers may be short handed, but that didn't stop them from moving to within one victory of their first World Series title in franchise history.

    Neither did the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    Texas remained undefeated on the road in the postseason with an 11-7 victory over the Diamondbacks in Tuesday's Game 4 of the Fall Classic at Chase Field. The American League representative now leads the series 3-1 and has the opportunity to close it out with another road win in Wednesday's Game 5.

    Prior to the dominant performance, the Rangers received some unfortunate news when they announced slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer would be out for the remainder of the series because of injuries. The loss of García was particularly concerning since he was incredible during the playoffs with eight home runs in 15 games.

    It also put the onus on the rest of the offense to produce, and it answered with an explosion of runs that featured homers from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who combined for four hits and seven RBI.

    The showing caught the attention of social media:

    MLB @MLB

    Marcus Semien has 5 RBI in 3 innings! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/DXP5K8BvYW">pic.twitter.com/DXP5K8BvYW</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Corey Seager crushes his THIRD home run of the World Series 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EezxOB417r">pic.twitter.com/EezxOB417r</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    IT'S ALL RANGERS IN GAME 4 OF THE WORLD SERIES 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/ajYjGpQFDa">pic.twitter.com/ajYjGpQFDa</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    WOW 😮 <br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaSTATS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OptaSTATS</a>) <a href="https://t.co/js2sLDFZbZ">pic.twitter.com/js2sLDFZbZ</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    As a team, the Rangers hit for the cycle in the 2nd inning. <br><br>They are the first team to hit for the cycle within an inning of a World Series game since the 1991 Braves <a href="https://t.co/SYVLg1crt2">pic.twitter.com/SYVLg1crt2</a>

    Brice Paterik @BricePaterik

    MARCUS SEMIEN SAVING HIS BEST FOR THE BIGGEST MOMENT I KNEW HE WOULD DO IT!!!!!!

    Master @MasterTes

    I LOVE YOU MARCUS SEMIEN!!!!

    Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs

    All Marcus Semien fans right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rangers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rangers</a> <a href="https://t.co/N1Y3sWkOXR">pic.twitter.com/N1Y3sWkOXR</a>

    MLB Stats @MLBStats

    Corey Seager is closing in on history. 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/DdIvEMr3II">pic.twitter.com/DdIvEMr3II</a>

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    Decent company, no? <a href="https://t.co/hAuWRXr36A">pic.twitter.com/hAuWRXr36A</a>

    Shawn McFarland @McFarland_Shawn

    Marcus Semien and Corey Seager tonight: 3-for-6, two home runs, a triple, 7 RBIs, 3 runs scored. <br><br>"They're the type of guys that can turn a franchise around," Bruce Bochy said last night. <a href="https://t.co/zen2BttDG3">https://t.co/zen2BttDG3</a>

    Adam J. Morris @lonestarball

    If Corey Seager never plays again after 2023 he's been worth $325 million.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Don't pitch to Corey Seager. Just don't.

    The outcome of the game figured to come down to whether a Rangers offense missing García could take advantage of a bullpen game for the Diamondbacks. After all, Arizona started Joe Mantiply but removed him after he retired four of the first six batters he faced.

    It surely regrets that move now.

    Jay Jaffe @jay_jaffe

    I don't think this bullpen game thing is working for Arizona

    Texas scored five runs in the second inning thanks to a wild pitch, two-RBI triple from Semien and two-run homer from Seager. The visitors' offense set the tone and was far from done while Andrew Heaney allowed just one run in five innings on the other side.

    The Rangers scored five more runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run double from Travis Jankowski and a three-run long ball from Semien.

    Emma Baccellieri @emmabaccellieri

    Who needs Adolis García when you have Travis Jankowski, as I've always said

    Devin Gordon @DevinGordonX

    the rangers are gonna win the world series, and travis jankowski is contributing more than degrom and scherzer combined

    As if that wasn't enough, Jonah Heim launched a solo home run to lead off the eighth for even more insurance. The additional runs after the second inning proved to be important because the Texas bullpen struggled to close out the win down the stretch.

    Semien, Seager and everyone else who delivered in the Rangers' lineup deserve plenty of credit for lifting up the offense with García sidelined. If they do so one more time, they will be lifting up the World Series trophy.