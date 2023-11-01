Marcus Semien, Rangers Wow Fans Without Adolis García in World Series Game 4 Win

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers may be short handed, but that didn't stop them from moving to within one victory of their first World Series title in franchise history.

Neither did the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Texas remained undefeated on the road in the postseason with an 11-7 victory over the Diamondbacks in Tuesday's Game 4 of the Fall Classic at Chase Field. The American League representative now leads the series 3-1 and has the opportunity to close it out with another road win in Wednesday's Game 5.

Prior to the dominant performance, the Rangers received some unfortunate news when they announced slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer would be out for the remainder of the series because of injuries. The loss of García was particularly concerning since he was incredible during the playoffs with eight home runs in 15 games.

It also put the onus on the rest of the offense to produce, and it answered with an explosion of runs that featured homers from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who combined for four hits and seven RBI.

The showing caught the attention of social media:

The outcome of the game figured to come down to whether a Rangers offense missing García could take advantage of a bullpen game for the Diamondbacks. After all, Arizona started Joe Mantiply but removed him after he retired four of the first six batters he faced.

It surely regrets that move now.

Texas scored five runs in the second inning thanks to a wild pitch, two-RBI triple from Semien and two-run homer from Seager. The visitors' offense set the tone and was far from done while Andrew Heaney allowed just one run in five innings on the other side.

The Rangers scored five more runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run double from Travis Jankowski and a three-run long ball from Semien.

As if that wasn't enough, Jonah Heim launched a solo home run to lead off the eighth for even more insurance. The additional runs after the second inning proved to be important because the Texas bullpen struggled to close out the win down the stretch.