Boxer Martin Bakole Stung Multiple Times After Swallowing Wasp vs. Carlos Takam

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxer Martin Bakole revealed to IFL TV that he swallowed a wasp midway through his fourth-round TKO win against Carlos Takam last Saturday in Riydah, Saudi Arabia (h/t ESPN's Mike Coppinger).

"Can't believe it. Oh, I'm surprised," Bakole said (h/t Coppinger).

"Still coughing until now and it just disturb me in the ring and I was surprised it's in my mouth. ... I was vomiting in my changing room. I kept vomiting for one minute. I think [the wasp] is still here."

Bakole said the wasp stung multiple times, pointing toward his ear and then his eyes when asked where it got him. Bakole then said the wasp went into his mouth from there.

The 30-year-old also noted during the interview that he could still feel the wasp inside him, pointing toward his neck when asked.

"That's strange. I can't believe that happened today, but it is what it is," Bakole said.

The Congolese fighter has since made it back to Scotland, which he now calls home.