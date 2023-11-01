Suns' Devin Booker, Bradley Beal Have No Timetable for Return From Injuries

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will need to continue treading water without two of their primary options in the immediate future.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters there is "no real timetable" for Devin Booker (toe) and Bradley Beal (back) to return from their injuries. The comments come before Phoenix is scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Thursday.

Beal is yet to play in his first season with the Suns, while Booker played in the opening win over the Golden State Warriors and then missed games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.

Booker was dialed in against Golden State with 32 points, eight assists and six rebounds, underscoring how valuable he figures to be this season and how much the team will miss him while he is sidelined.

As for Beal, durability concerns are nothing new.

He hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign, including when he played 50 in 2022-23. There is no questioning the three-time All-Star's talent, but how often he would be available was one of the question marks that came with acquiring him before a championship-or-bust season for the Suns.

Kevin Durant is the clear go-to option while Booker and Beal are out, but Phoenix will still have to rely on others to compete in the Western Conference. That means more responsibilities for Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin in the backcourt.

Fortunately for the Suns, these setbacks happened early in the season.

They are expected to be on the short list of realistic championship contenders, and having the Booker and Beal combination available in May is far more important than whether they are on the court in late October and early November.