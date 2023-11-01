B/R Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: November

10 of 10

Al Bello/Getty Images

Weight Class: 147 pounds

Major Titles Held: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO

Terence Crawford will fight again. And it will be big.

Until then, though, we play the waiting game.

The sublimely talented Nebraskan confirmed his status as the sport's top fighter in late July when he battered Errol Spence Jr. into a ninth-round submission to seize undisputed control of the welterweight division after he'd already done so at 140 pounds.

The 36-year-old is rumored to be near a contractually enabled rematch with Spence. He could climb one rung up the ladder to engage the likes of Jermell Charlo and/or Tim Tszyu. Or he could scale it all the way to 168 to create a star-vs.-star matchup with Canelo Alvarez.

Having preeminent status allows a guy to pick and choose his fights.

And it's noticeable to other great fighters as well.