    Chase Young to 49ers Trade Has NFL Fans in Awe After SF Adds Star to Loaded DL

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers' loaded defensive line just got deeper.

    The 49ers agreed to trade a 2024 third-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for defensive end Chase Young ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

    Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will be a free agent in March. He's racked up 15 tackles and five sacks through seven games in 2023, returning to form after spending much of the previous two years dealing with injuries.

    With the 49ers already boasting Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, adding Young is a clear case of the rich getting rich getting richer. NFL fans—some of whom will have to see their teams play against this San Francisco line this season—had their jaws agape with the deal.

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    PFF has Chase Young graded in the Top 20 among edge rushers, and he's 8th in total pressures with 38.<br><br>Granted, he was doing that on a loaded defensive front in Washington. But somehow he may have just wound up in an even better DL room than he already was 😂

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    49ers defensive line:<br><br>DE Nick Bosa<br>DT Arik Armstead<br>DT Javon Hargrave<br>DE Chase Young<br><br>It doesn't get any better than that.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    *informecial voice* are you a pass rusher with some talent that hasn't hit your peak? Considering taking a trip to beautiful San Francisco and meeting with our rehabilitation expert Kris Kocurek. You'll be feeling like yourself again in no time! <a href="https://t.co/0xbtyINjlx">https://t.co/0xbtyINjlx</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Nick Bosa and Chase Young being reunited again on the 49ers <a href="https://t.co/yo0bJhpSIB">pic.twitter.com/yo0bJhpSIB</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Nick Bosa and Chase Young on the same defensive line <a href="https://t.co/bu3Ibm3ix0">pic.twitter.com/bu3Ibm3ix0</a>

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    I will NEVER understand NFL trades .. how is Chase Young.. the 2020 2nd overall pick.. TRADED for a 3rd round pick? <br><br>Feel like you could build a super team in football without even trading a 1st rounder <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/pkzHzgBcWh">pic.twitter.com/pkzHzgBcWh</a>

    This is the second straight season the 49ers have made a blockbuster deal at the deadline. A year ago, they acquired Christian McCaffrey and never lost another regular-season game after he made his debut.

    This season, they bolster the other side of the ball by adding to what was already considered a strength on their defense.

    San Francisco began the 2023 regular season at 5-0 before dropping its last three games. The concern after those three losses was largely with quarterback Brock Purdy, but one way to ensure a shaky quarterback can win in the postseason is by surrounding him with one of the NFL's best defenses on the other side.

    The 49ers may have just re-established themselves as NFC favorites.