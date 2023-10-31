Ranking James Harden Trade Package Against Latest NBA Star Deals

6 of 8

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers Received: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., a 2024 second-round pick from L.A. Clippers, a 2026 first-round pick from OKC, HOU or LAC, a 2028 first-round pick from L.A. Clippers, a 2029 first-round pick swap from L.A. Clippers and a 2029 second-round pick from L.A. Clippers

The Sixers securing multiple first-round picks for Harden, given the situation he'd put them in, seems almost absurd.

To recap, Harden opted into the final year of his contract, which put him on an expiring deal. Shortly after that, he requested a trade. When that request wasn't honored quickly enough, he publicly called team president Daryl Morey a liar. His attendance at training camp was sporadic, at best. He's 34 years old. He's now quit on each of his last three teams, and he did that in the space of two years.

With Los Angeles as seemingly the only viable suitor, and Harden seemingly doing everything he could to crater his own trade value, this haul is wild.

Perhaps, though, the Clippers were wary of some team unexpectedly swooping in the way the Bucks did to prevent the Miami Heat from landing Damian Lillard (the foregone conclusion team in that scenario).

Maybe they're just this excited about the addition of Harden's playmaking that they're able to ignore all of the potential red flags.