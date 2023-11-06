Ranking the Top 100 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 Offseason

0 of 100

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The 2023-24 MLB offseason is upon us, and now that the five-day window following the World Series when teams have exclusive negotiating rights with their own players is set to close, free agency will officially begin.

This year's free-agent class is undoubtedly headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and his landing spot will be the subject of countless conversations throughout the offseason until he signs on the dotted line.

Overall, it's a deep class of starting pitching with Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery set to be joined by Japanese League stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga as the cream of the crop.

Bats are in shorter supply, with Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman perhaps the only players headed for nine-figure paydays outside of Ohtani.

To set the scene for the offseason ahead, we've put together an all-encompassing list of the Top 100 free agents of the offseason. Players are ranked based on a combination of their expected production going forward and their projected earning power.

This article will be updated throughout the offseason with details as signings are made and players officially join new teams.