Ranking the Top 100 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 Offseason

Ranking the Top 100 MLB Free Agents of the 2023-24 OffseasonNovember 6, 2023
The 2023-24 MLB offseason is upon us, and now that the five-day window following the World Series when teams have exclusive negotiating rights with their own players is set to close, free agency will officially begin.
This year's free-agent class is undoubtedly headlined by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and his landing spot will be the subject of countless conversations throughout the offseason until he signs on the dotted line.
Overall, it's a deep class of starting pitching with Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery set to be joined by Japanese League stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga as the cream of the crop.
Bats are in shorter supply, with Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman perhaps the only players headed for nine-figure paydays outside of Ohtani.
To set the scene for the offseason ahead, we've put together an all-encompassing list of the Top 100 free agents of the offseason. Players are ranked based on a combination of their expected production going forward and their projected earning power.
This article will be updated throughout the offseason with details as signings are made and players officially join new teams.
Note: For the time being, Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías have both been omitted from these rankings, as it remains to be seen whether either pitcher will find an MLB contract for the 2024 season.
100. C Martín Maldonado
Age: 37
Stats: 407 G, 66 OPS+, .191/.258/.348, 27 XBH (15 HR), 36 RBI, 0.3 WAR
Veteran Martín Maldonado has been a staple behind the plate for the Houston Astros over the past four seasons, and receiving skills and ability to lead a pitching staff have helped the team overlook his offensive shortcomings.
While his numbers at the plate have been poor overall, he does have some pop, and he has averaged 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 RBI the past three years. At the very least, he can be a solid backup and a terrific clubhouse presence.
99. RHP Zack Greinke
Age: 40
Stats: 30 G, 27 GS, 2-15, 5.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 23 BB, 97 K, 142.1 IP, 1.0 WAR
At his peak, Zack Greinke was one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has a strong case for Hall of Fame induction once he decides to call it quits.
He closed out his 20th big-league season with solid starts against the Detroit Tigers (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) and New York Yankees (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER), showing he still has something left in the tank if he decides to keep pitching.
98. 2B Kolten Wong
Age: 33
Stats: 250 PA, 47 OPS+, .183/.256/.263, 10 XBH (4 HR), 27 RBI, -0.8 WAR
The NL Gold Glove winner in 2019 and 2020, and a 3.1-WAR player as recent as the 2022 season, Kolten Wong had a horrible season with the Seattle Mariners, hitting .165 with a 34 OPS+ in 216 plate appearances.
He was released on Aug. 3 and the Los Angeles Dodgers scooped him up a few days later as infield depth. He hit .300/.353/.500 with two home runs in 34 plate appearances to earn a spot on the playoff roster, and that may be enough for someone to take a chance on him with an MLB deal.
97. RHP Jakob Junis
Age: 31
Stats: 40 G, 4 GS, 2 HLD, 3.87 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10.0 K/9, 86.0 IP, 0.8 WAR
Jakob Junis has filled a variety of roles on the San Francisco Giants staff the past two seasons, making 21 starts and 42 relief appearances, and he racked up a career-high 10.0 K/9 working primarily as a reliever in 2023.
He leans heavily on his signature slider, throwing the pitch 62.5 percent of the time this season, but he also has a mid-90s sinker and can throw the occasional changeup, giving him the repertoire to serve as rotation depth while filling a multi-inning relief role.
96. OF Robbie Grossman
Age: 34
Stats: 420 PA, 100 OPS+, .238/.340/.394, 34 XBH (10 HR), 49 RBI, -0.1 WAR
Robbie Grossman quietly had a 23-homer, 20-steal season with the Detroit Tigers in 2021, and he has shown strong on-base skills throughout his career with a .346 on-base percentage and a 12.9 percent walk rate.
He was the Texas Rangers' primary left fielder during the regular season, but moved to a bench role for the team's playoff run following the late-season emergence of top prospect Evan Carter.
95. RHP Keynan Middleton
Age: 30
Stats: 51 G, 2 SV, 5 HLD, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 11.4 K/9, 50.2 IP, 1.0 WAR
Once upon a time, Keynan Middleton looked like the closer of the future for the Los Angeles Angels, tallying six saves with a 2.04 ERA in 16 appearances to begin the 2018 season before Tommy John surgery derailed his rise.
The Chicago White Sox became his fourth team in four years when he signed a minor league deal during the offseason, and he played his way onto the active roster in mid-April. He threw the ball well and was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline.
94. 1B/OF Garrett Cooper
Age: 32
Stats: 457 PA, 96 OPS+, .251/.304/.419, 36 XBH (17 HR), 61 RBI, 0.0 WAR
With a 109 OPS+ over seven seasons, Garrett Cooper has been an above-average offensive performer throughout his career, and he was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins during the 2022 season.
He didn't have the best contract years, but he hit .239/.323/.402 for a 102 OPS+ with 11 extra-base hits in 133 plate appearances with the San Diego Padres after he was traded at the deadline to finish with a career-high 17 home runs.
93. 2B Adam Frazier
Age: 31
Stats: 455 PA, 94 OPS+, .240/.300/.396, 36 XBH (13 HR), 60 RBI, 11 SB, 1.7 WAR
A super-utility player early in his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, veteran Adam Frazier settled in as the team's everyday second baseman and hit .324/.388/.448 for a 126 OPS+ in 98 games to earn a starting spot in the 2021 All-Star Game.
His production has dipped since he was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline that year, and he has an 87 OPS+ in 1,057 plate appearances the past two years. With a useful mix of power, speed and defensive versatility, he is a nice depth piece on any MLB roster.
92. RHP Chris Stratton
Age: 33
Stats: 64 G, 1 SV, 8 HLD, 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.8 K/9, 82.2 IP, 0.5 WAR
Chris Stratton began his career as a starting pitcher with the San Francisco Giants after going No. 20 overall in the 2012 draft, but his career has found a second wind in recent years after moving to the bullpen.
Over the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, he has averaged 64 appearances while posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 11 saves and 23 holds.
91. LHP Alex Wood
Age: 32
Stats: 29 G, 12 GS, 5-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 BB, 74 K, 97.2 IP, 0.7 WAR
An All-Star in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, left-hander Alex Wood went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 152 strikeouts in 138.2 innings during the 2021 season to earn a two-year, $25 million deal from the San Francisco Giants.
He had a 4.77 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 228.1 innings over the past two seasons, and with some experience pitching in a swingman role he should have no problem finding a role on an MLB staff, even if he is not guaranteed a rotation spot.
90. LHP Brent Suter
Age: 34
Stats: 57 G, 7 HLD, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 7.1 K/9, 69.1 IP, 0.8 WAR
There will always be jobs for effective left-handed relievers, and Brent Suter has been just that over the course of his eight-year career with a 3.49 ERA in 253 appearances while also making the occasional spot start
He signed a one-year, $3 million with the Colorado Rockies last offseason after he was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, and he might be able to reel in a multiyear deal this winter.
89. OF Aaron Hicks
Age: 34
2023 Stats: 312 PA, 106 OPS+, .253/.353/.383, 18 XBH (8 HR), 36 RBI, 0.4 WAR
The New York Yankees released Aaron Hicks in the final season of his five-year, $49.4 million contract, and four days later he caught on with the division rival Baltimore Orioles where he provided some useful veteran depth on a young roster.
He hit .275/.381/.425 for a 127 OPS+ with 15 extra-base hits and 1.0 WAR in 66 games after catching on with the Orioles, jump-starting his career and positioning himself as an under-the-radar target for teams looking to add outfield help.
88. OF Travis Jankowski
Age: 32
Stats: 287 PA, 90 OPS+, .263/.357/.332, 14 XBH (1 HR), 30 RBI, 19 SB, 1.4 WAR
A quietly productive fourth outfielder this season, Travis Jankowski made the most of his opportunity in the spotlight, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Game 4 of the World Series after an injury to Adolis García forced him into the starting lineup.
His strong defensive metrics (622.0 INN, 6 DRS, 12.0 UZR/150) while playing all three outfield spots and good speed (19 SB) make him the ideal fourth outfielder.
87. RHP Shelby Miller
Age: 33
Stats: 36 G, 1 SV, 3 HLD, 1.71 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 9.0 K/9, 42.0 IP, 1.5 WAR
Shelby Miller was one of baseball's top pitching prospects while climbing the ladder in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, and he was infamously traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a young Dansby Swanson on the heels of an All-Star season.
Injuries limited him to a grand total of 101.2 innings and a 7.88 ERA during the six-year span from 2017 through the 2022 season, but he enjoyed a career renaissance pitching out of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in 2023.
86. RHP Jesse Chavez
Age: 40
Stats: 36 G, 1 SV, 14 HLD, 1.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, 34.2 IP, 1.4 WAR
Veteran Jesse Chavez was the sixth-oldest player to appear in an MLB game during the 2023 season, and his 607 career appearances rank ninth among active players.
He seems to keep finding his way back to the Atlanta Braves, and pitching on a one-year, $1.2 million deal in 2023 he was an absolute steal as effective late-inning while posting one of the best strikeout rates of his career.
85. IF Donovan Solano
Age: 35
Stats: 450 PA, 110 OPS+, .282/.369/.391, 32 XBH (5 HR), 38 RBI, 1.8 WAR
Utility man Donovan Solano enjoyed a breakout season with the San Francisco Giants in 2019 when he hit .330 over 228 plate appearances, and the following year he won Silver Slugger honors during the pandemic-shortened campaign.
His production has level off a bit the past three years, but he remains an above-average utility player capable of providing solid batting average and good on-base numbers while playing all over the infield.
84. IF/OF Enrique Hernández
Age: 32
Stats: 508 PA, 74 OPS+, .237/.289/.357, 34 XBH (11 HR), 61 RBI, -0.1 WAR
After a terrific run with the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the most productive utility players in baseball, Enrique Hernández joined the Boston Red Sox in free agency and posted a 108 OPS+ with 35 doubles, 20 home runs and 5.0 WAR during the 2021 season.
He failed to match his career year in 2022 and struggled again to start the 2023 season before he was traded back to the Dodgers at the deadline. He hit .262/.308/.423 with 17 extra-base hits in 185 plate appearances and 0.5 WAR in 54 games following the trade.
83. RHP Ryne Stanek
Age: 32
Stats: 55 G, 3 HLD, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9.1 K/9, 50.2 IP, 0.3 WAR
Ryne Stanek was one of the best setup relievers in baseball during the 2022 season, posting a 1.15 ERA and 10.2 K/9 with 17 holds in 59 games, and he had a 2.90 ERA in 186 total appearances during his three seasons with the Houston Astros.
With a high-octane fastball that averaged 98.2 mph and a putaway splitter, there is no question he has late-inning stuff, and he can be a lower-cost setup option relative to some of the top relievers on the market.
82. OF Randal Grichuk
Age: 32
Stats: 471 PA, 103 OPS+, .267/.321/.459, 49 XBH (16 HR), 44 RBI, 1.3 WAR
With five seasons of at least 20 home runs, including a 31-homer, 80-RBI campaign for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, Randal Grichuk is a nice under-the-radar target for teams looking to add some right-handed power to the lineup.
He hit .308/.365/.496 with 28 extra-base hits in 263 plate appearances with the Colorado Rockies in 2023 before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the deadline and his production fell off.
81. 1B/OF Joey Gallo
Age: 29
Stats: 332 PA, 101 OPS+, .177/.301/.440, 31 XBH (21 HR), 40 RBI, 0.5 WAR
One of the tougher players to slot in these rankings, Joey Gallo offers more impact upside than other players in this range, but he also has far more boom-or-bust potential and could wind up being a non-factor.
With a 37.9 percent strikeout rate in 3,143 career plate appearances, he is always going to spend a ton of time swinging and missing. However, his 1.063 OPS and seven home runs over 65 plate appearances in April showed he is still capable of making a difference when things are going well.
80. IF/OF Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Age: 28
Stats: 361 PA, 78 OPS+, .242/.306/.340, 19 XBH (6 HR), 37 RBI, 14 SB, 0.0 WAR
Isiah Kiner-Falefa posted back-to-back 3-WAR seasons in 2021 and 2022 while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortstop and 20-steal speed on the bases.
He lost his starting job to Anthony Volpe and transitioned into a super-utility role in 2023, splitting his time between center field, left field and third base, and that added versatility should help him catch on as a bench player capable of stepping into a larger role as needed.
79. 1B Joey Votto
Age: 40
Stats: 242 PA, 99 OPS+, .202/.314/.433, 20 XBH (14 HR), 38 RBI, -0.1 WAR
The Cincinnati Reds rejected a $20 million club option on Joey Votto, opting instead for a $7 million buyout. While there is still the potential for a reunion, there's a good chance the future Hall of Famer will be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his career.
With a .409 on-base percentage and 15.6 percent walk rate, his ability to provide a professional at-bat in the batter's box and a veteran voice in the clubhouse will make him an appealing addition in a part-time role.
78. RHP Emilio Pagán
Age: 32
Stats: 66 G, 1 SV, 8 HLD, 2.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 8.4 K/9, 69.1 IP, 1.4 WAR
Emilio Pagán added a splitter to his repertoire in 2022 as a third quality offering alongside his mid-90s fastball and plus cutter, and he generated a 41.4 percent whiff rate with his new offering during the 2023 season.
He pitched in more of a middle relief role in a stacked Minnesota Twins bullpen, but he has a 20-save season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 on his resume and is capable of filling a setup role in a contender's bullpen.
77. LHP Martín Pérez
Age: 32
Stats: 35 G, 20 GS, 10-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 BB, 93 K, 141.2 IP, 0.8 WAR
After finishing 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 196.1 innings while earning an All-Star selection in the best season of his career in 2022, Martín Pérez accepted a qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers last offseason with the accompanying one-year, $19.65 million salary.
He was unable to match his career year and ended up demoted to the bullpen in early August, but he thrived in relief role, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 33.1 innings over 15 appearances down the stretch. There is plenty of value in a lefty swingman capable of filling a variety of roles on the staff.
76. LHP Sean Manaea
Age: 31
Stats: 37 G, 10 GS, 7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 BB, 128 K, 117.2 IP, 0.3 WAR
One of the more surprising early decisions of the offseason was Sean Manaea opting out of the second season of a two-year, $25 million deal and leaving $15 million on the table following a 2023 campaign in which he spent much of the year demoted to a bullpen role.
His 3.90 FIP and 128 strikeouts in 117.2 innings do provide some reason for optimism, and he closed out the season with a pair of strong starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER) and San Diego Padres (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER). His decision to opt out could come down to wanting a guaranteed starting role.
75. RHP Chad Green (Club/Player Options Still Undecided)
Age: 32
Stats: 12 G, 2 HLD, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12.0 K/9, 12.0 IP, -0.4 WAR
Chad Green made his return from Tommy John surgery with the Toronto Blue Jays in September, and outside of a couple shaky outings, he looked like his usual self with a pair of holds for a contending team and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings.
The contract he signed with the Blue Jays last offseason contained a variety of different club and player options that could have brought him back for one, two or three years.
74. LHP Will Smith
Age: 34
Stats: 60 G, 22 SV, 8 HLD, 4.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 8.6 K/9, 0.3 WAR
How's this for a fun piece of trivia?
He spent much of the year as the Texas Rangers' closer before Jose Leclerc returned to full health and Aroldis Chapman was acquired from the Kansas City Royals. With 113 saves and 115 holds in 573 career appearances, he has a wealth of late-inning experience.
73. DH/OF Andrew McCutchen
Age: 37
Stats: 473 PA, 113 OPS+, .256/.378/.397, 31 XBH (12 HR), 43 RBI, 1.5 WAR
Andrew McCutchen is sitting on 299 career home runs, and he saw his 2023 season end prematurely when he suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon. Those two facts might be incentive enough for him to return for another year.
A terrific 15.9 percent walk rate and .378 on-base percentage helped offset his diminished power production, and another one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates would seem to make sense for everyone involved.
72. LHP Wandy Peralta
Age: 32
Stats: 63 G, 4 SV, 18 HLD, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 8.5 K/9, 1.4 WAR
The New York Yankees acquired Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman and a player to be named when he had a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances early in the 2021 season.
He ended up posting a 2.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 11 saves and 32 holds in 165 appearances during his three seasons with the team, and he could be in line for a multiyear deal as one of the top left-handed relievers on the market this winter.
71. IF Gio Urshela
Age: 32
Stats: 228 PA, 91 OPS+, .299/.329/.374, 11 XBH (2 HR), 24 RBI, 0.7 WAR
Gio Urshela came out of nowhere to hit .314/.355/.534 for a 133 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 74 RBI in a 3.8-WAR season with the New York Yankees in 2019.
He has not quite matched that level of production in the years since, but he still has double-digit home run power and the defensive skills to play all four infield positions. He had a 119 OPS+ with 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 64 RBI with the Minnesota Twins a year ago, and he could be a nice buy-low target after a quiet season with the Los Angeles Angels.
70. 1B C.J. Cron
Age: 33
Stats: 278 PA, 87 OPS+, .248/.295/.434, 24 XBH (12 HR), 37 RBI, -0.6 WAR
After strong seasons in 2021 (129 OPS+, 28 HR, 92 RBI) and 2022 (108 OPS+, 29 HR, 102 RBI), C.J. Cron was slowed by nagging back issues this year that ultimately cut into his power production.
He has a bit more upside than most free-agent hitters his age, and with power in short supply this offseason he should be able to reel in a guaranteed MLB deal even after posting a negative WAR season in 2023.
69. RHP Joe Kelly
Age: 35
Stats: 42 G, 1 SV, 13 HLD, 4.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13.7 K/9, 39.1 IP, 0.0 WAR
Playing in the second season of a two-year, $16 million contract, Joe Kelly logged a 4.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 31 appearances with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Lance Lynn trade deadline deal.
Back with the team he spent three seasons with earlier in his career, Kelly posted a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16.5 K/9 in 11 appearances. That late-season surge should help bolster his free agency stock, and he remains one of the hardest throwers in baseball.
68. RHP Phil Maton
Age: 30
Stats: 68 G, 1 SV, 10 HLD, 3.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, 66.0 IP, 1.0 WAR
Phil Maton was one of the toughest pitchers in baseball to square up during the 2023 season, finishing among the MLB leaders in hard-hit rate (100th percentile) and exit velocity allowed (99th percentile).
His stuff doesn't jump off the screen with an upper 80s fastball and a slow curveball, but both pitches have an elite spin rate and that helps his stuff play up. He has also been extremely durable, tallying at least 65 appearances in three consecutive seasons.
67. RHP Reynaldo López
Age: 29
Stats: 68 G, 6 SV, 22 HLD, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11.3 K/9, 66.0 IP, 2.1 WAR
A former top prospect who flamed out as a starting pitcher in the Chicago White Sox rotation, right-hander Reynaldo López has reinvented himself as a quality relief pitcher over the past two seasons.
In 129 appearances since making the full-time move to the bullpen, he has a 3.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 with six saves and 31 holds. He closed out the 2023 season with 12 straight scoreless appearances with the Cleveland Guardians after he was claimed off waivers at the end of August.
66. RHP Frankie Montas
Age: 30
Stats: 1 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 1 BB, 1 K, 1.1 IP, 0.1 WAR
The last time he was fully healthy, Frankie Montas finished sixth in 2021 AL Cy Young voting when he went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 187 innings for the Oakland Athletics.
He started strong the following year but ran into injury issues after he was traded to the New York Yankees, and he ended up missing almost the entire 2023 season following arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in February. He is a high-upside target who will likely look for an incentive-laden, one-year deal to rebuild his stock.
65. RHP Luis Severino
Age: 29
Stats: 19 G, 18 GS, 4-8, 6.65 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 34 BB, 79 K, 89.1 IP, -1.5 WAR
Luis Severino was an All-Star in 2017 and 2018, and after dealing with a variety of injury issues that sidetracked his career for three seasons, he returned strong in 2022 to post a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 102 innings over 19 starts.
With a 6.14 FIP and a .301 opponents' batting average in 89.1 innings before he was shut down with an oblique strain, he was undeniably one of the worst pitchers in baseball during the 2023 season. However, he is still only 29 years old and might be the most intriguing reclamation project on the market.
64. RHP Lance Lynn
Age: 36
Stats: 32 GS, 13-11, 5.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 BB, 191 K, 183.2 IP, -0.8 WAR
A burly 6'5", 270-pound workhorse who is one of only 13 active pitchers with 300 career starts, Lance Lynn struggled to a career-worst 5.73 ERA during the 2023 season, but he continued to show the ability to miss bats and chew through innings.
He had a 4.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 11 starts after he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he allowed six hits and four earned runs in 2.2 innings in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
63. OF Jason Heyward
Age: 34
Stats: 377 PA, 117 OPS+, .269/.340/.473, 38 XBH (15 HR), 40 RBI, 1.9 WAR
The Chicago Cubs announced before the conclusion of the 2022 season that they planned to release Jason Heyward ahead of the final season of his eight-year, $184 million contract, and he settled for a minor-league deal from the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.
The veteran ultimately played his way onto the Opening Day roster and eventually into a semi-regular role in the outfield. He only tallied 28 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, but he could again be useful as a platoon outfielder who is capable of handling all three outfield spots defensively.
62. LHP Matt Moore
Age: 34
Stats: 50 G, 22 HLD, 2.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 10.3 K/9, 52.2 IP, 1.9 WAR
Back in 2012, Matt Moore was the No. 2 prospect in baseball, sandwiched between a pair of up-and-coming outfielders by the name of Bryce Harper and Mike Trout. Injuries eventually halted a promising start to his career, but he has resurfaced as a quality reliever the past two seasons.
He had a 1.95 ERA and 10.1 K/9 in 63 appearances with the Texas Rangers in 2022, and he continued to miss plenty of bats while tallying 22 holds and pitching more frequently in high-leverage spots in 2023. He should at least be able to match the one-year, $7.55 million deal he signed last offseason.
61. RHP Yariel Rodríguez
Age: 26
Stats (Japan): 56 G, 6-2, 1.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.9 K/9, 54.2 IP
A Cuban native who has spent the past three years pitching for the Chunichi Dragons in the Japanese League, Yariel Rodríguez had a 3.03 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 175.1 innings over the past three seasons before being officially declared a free agent last week.
He has held multiple workouts in front of MLB scouts already, and he also started a pair of games for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic with a 2.45 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings, so he has had plenty of opportunities to impress.
60. OF/DH Michael Brantley
Age: 36
Stats: 57 PA, 98 OPS+, .278/.298/.426, 4 XBH (2 HR), 7 RBI, 0.1 WAR
Michael Brantley underwent shoulder surgery late in the 2022 season, and the Houston Astros brought him back on a one-year, $12 million deal last winter expecting him to rejoin the active roster sometime early in the season.
Instead, a setback in his recovery kept him sidelined until the end of August, and he only played 15 games during the regular season. He then went 5-for-28 with one double, one home run and two RBI in the postseason, proving he is healthy and potentially positioning himself for another one-year deal.
59. RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa
Age: 29
Stats (Japan): 24 GS, 9-9, 2.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 124 K, 170.0 IP
After 11 seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters, right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa will be posted this offseason, and he is coming off a third straight season with at least 150 innings pitched and an ERA of 3.26 or lower.
With a 90.8 mph average fastball velocity, his stuff is average and that raises some questions about his ability to make a successful MLB jump, but it's also difficult to argue with his results throughout his Japanese League career.
58. RHP David Robertson
Age: 38
Stats: 62 G, 18 SV, 10 HLD, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 10.7 K/9, 65.1 IP, 1.6 WAR
With 793 career appearances, David Robertson trails only Kenley Jansen (817) among active pitchers, and he is still pitching at a high level.
He converted 14-of-17 save opportunities with a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 filling in for the injured Edwin Díaz as the New York Mets closer before he was traded to the Miami Marlins at the deadline. Few pitchers have more late-inning experience, and a rocky final two months with the Miami Marlins shouldn't hurt his stock.
57. RHP Kyle Gibson
Age: 36
Stats: 33 GS, 15-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 55 BB, 157 K, 192.0 IP, 0.9 WAR
The Baltimore Orioles signed Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10 million deal to serve as a veteran leader atop a young starting rotation, and he did his job by absorbing 192.0 innings and making 33 starts.
An All-Star with the Texas Rangers during the 2021 season, he has been extremely durable over the course of his 11-year career, and for teams looking to fill out the back of the starting rotation with a known commodity he could be worth a similar one-year contract this winter.
56. OF Eddie Rosario
Age: 32
Stats: 516 PA, 100 OPS+, .255/.305/.450, 48 XBH (21 HR), 74 RBI, 1.1 WAR
Atlanta declined a $9 million club option on Eddie Rosario for the 2024 season, but he should be able to find similar value as a roughly league-average hitter with 20-homer power and a playable glove in left field.
He has always been a streaky hitter, and the 2023 campaign was no different as his overall numbers were propped up by strong performances in June (94 PA, .325/.404/.711, 9 HR, 22 RBI) and August (87 PA, .312/.384/.558, 4 HR, 16 RBI).
55. RHP Nick Martinez
Age: 33
Stats: 63 G, 9 GS, 6-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 40 BB, 106 K, 110.1 IP, 1.4 WAR
Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers back in 2011, Nick Martinez put together a successful four-year run in the Japanese League before returning stateside with the San Diego Padres in 2022.
He has a 3.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 201 strikeouts in 216.2 innings as a swingman the past two seasons, making 19 starts and 91 relief appearances while tallying 10 wins, nine saves and 23 holds. He closed out the season in a starting role and tallied 12 scoreless innings with only five hits allowed and 16 strikeouts over three starts.
54. 1B Carlos Santana
Age: 37
Stats: 619 PA, 103 OPS+, .240/.318/.429, 57 XBH (23 HR), 86 RBI, 2.7 WAR
Carlos Santana launched his 300th home run late in the 2023 season, a milestone that is a testament to an underrated career that has seen him rack up 35.5 WAR over 14 seasons with six different teams.
He posted a 109 OPS+ with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 52 games for a contending Milwaukee Brewers team after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few days before the trade deadline. His power and plate discipline still make him a valuable middle-of-the-order bat.
53. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu
Age: 36
Stats: 11 GS, 3-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 BB, 38 K, 52.0 IP, 0.4 WAR
The last time Hyun Jin Ryu was a free agent, he signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he put together two strong seasons on the front end of that deal before missing time to Tommy John surgery in 2022 and 2023.
He returned to the mound on Aug. 1 and threw the ball well in 11 starts over the final two months, and while his age might keep him from securing more than a one-year contract this time around, he can be a solid second-tier rotation upgrade.
52. C Gary Sánchez
Age: 30
Stats: 267 PA, 113 OPS+, .217/.288/.492, 28 XBH (19 HR), 47 RBI, 2.4 WAR
One of the last notable free agents to find a contract last season, Gary Sánchez finally signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the New York Mets in early May, and after shaking off the rust in the minors, he spent just one week with the team before he was designated for assignment.
The San Diego Padres plucked him from the scrapheap with a waiver claim, and he logged a 116 OPS+ with 19 home runs and 46 RBI in 72 games while playing his way into a starting role behind the plate. A virtually non-existent catcher market outside of Mitch Garver should help drive his value.
51. 1B/DH Brandon Belt
Age: 35
Stats: 404 PA, 136 OPS+, .254/.369/.490, 42 XBH (19 HR), 43 RBI, 2.0 WAR
After 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Brandon Belt signed a one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason to help provide some balance to a roster that was loaded with right-handed hitters.
With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. manning first base, he was used primarily as a designated hitter, and that helped the oft-injured veteran stay healthy enough to play 100 games for the first time since 2019.
50. RHP Tyler Mahle
Age: 29
Stats: 5 GS, 1-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 5 BB, 28 K, 25.2 IP, 0.5 WAR
Starting with a breakout 2020 season, Tyler Mahle posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 396 strikeouts in 348.1 innings as one of the better strikeout pitchers in baseball over the three seasons leading up to 2023.
He threw the ball well through five starts in April before he was sidelined with an arm injury that eventually led to Tommy John surgery on May 11, and while there's a good chance he will open the 2024 season on the sidelines, he could still make a major impact once he returns to action.
49. LHP James Paxton
Age: 34
Stats: 19 GS, 7-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 33 BB, 101 K, 96.0 IP, 1.1 WAR
One of the game's best left-handed starters at his peak with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, James Paxton made just six total starts in 2020 and 2021 before missing the entire 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
He had a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 86.1 innings over his first 16 starts after returning to action on May 12. A few rocky starts in late August and early September raised his overall ERA and he finished the season on the injured list with knee inflammation, but he showed enough before that shaky finish to earn a top 50 spot in these rankings.
48. OF Hunter Renfroe
Age: 31
Stats: 548 PA, 91 OPS+, .233/.297/.416, 51 XBH (20 HR), 60 RBI, -0.6 WAR
Hunter Renfroe has averaged 34 home runs per 162 games over the course of his eight seasons in the majors, and he also has one of the strongest throwing arms of any outfielder with 65 career outfield assists.
His 2023 season ended on a low note when he went 5-for-39 with 12 strikeouts in 14 games with the Cincinnati Reds before he was released on Sept. 21, but his consistent power production makes him a terrific buy-low target and potential bargain.
47. OF Adam Duvall
Age: 35
Stats: 353 PA, 119 OPS+, .247/.303/.531, 57 XBH (21 HR), 58 RBI, 1.5 WAR
During the 2021 season, Adam Duvall slugged a career-high 38 home runs, tallied an NL-leading 118 RBI and won Gold Glove honors while helping Atlanta claim a World Series title as a midseason addition from the Miami Marlins.
A less productive 2022 season led him to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Boston Red Sox last offseason, and he missed some time with a fractured wrist. He played in only 92 games, but when healthy he continued to provide his usual power production and solid outfield defense.
46. RHP Ryan Brasier
- BOS: 20 G, 7.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9, 7.7 K/9
- LAD: 39 G, 0.70 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9, 8.8 K/9
Age: 36
Stats: 59 G, 2 SV, 11 HLD, 3.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8.4 K/9, 59.2 IP, 1.3 WAR
It was a tale of two seasons for Ryan Brasier before and after he was released by the Boston Red Sox in late May and signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in early June:
The Dodgers added a cutter to his repertoire after he joined the team, and that helped get his season and his career back on track. Now he stands to benefit greatly from that lights-out four-month run with the Dodgers.
45. SS Amed Rosario
Age: 27
Stats: 545 PA, 89 OPS+, .263/.305/.378, 39 XBH (6 HR), 58 RBI, 15 SB, 0.6 WAR
If Amed Rosario had posted his 2022 numbers in 2023, he might be on his way to a $100 million payday as the top shortstop in a thin market at the position.
After hitting .283/.312/.403 for a 106 OPS+ with 46 extra-base hits, 18 steals and 4.2 WAR last year, his numbers dipped across the board this season and he was a minus-0.2 WAR player when the Cleveland Guardians traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. His age and a dearth of options at shortstop should both work in his favor in free agency.
44. LHP Wade Miley
Age: 36
Stats: 23 GS, 9-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 38 BB, 79 K, 120.1 IP, 2.5 WAR
He doesn't miss many bats and he rarely pitches deep into games, but Wade Miley has posted a 3.26 ERA in 320.1 innings over the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
His solid 2023 performance was enough for him to decline his end of a $10 million mutual option, and while his age likely limits him to a one-year deal, it's not hard to see him surpassing that figure this winter.
43. RHP Jack Flaherty
Age: 28
Stats: 29 G, 27 GS, 8-9, 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 66 BB, 148 K, 144.1 IP, 0.8 WAR
Jack Flaherty looked like an ace on the rise during the 2019 season when he posted a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 231 strikeouts in 196.1 innings in his age-23 season to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting.
Injuries limited him to 154.2 innings over the next three seasons, and while he finally stayed healthy this season, he was plagued by command issues. He had a 6.75 ERA in 34.2 innings with the Baltimore Orioles after he was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, but his age and past performance give him a significantly higher ceiling than his surface-level numbers indicate.
42. LHP Aroldis Chapman
Age: 35
Stats: 61 G, 6 SV, 14 HLD, 3.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15.9 K/9, 58.1 IP, 1.4 WAR
Aroldis Chapman no longer has good enough command to be counted on in the closer's role with 6.1 walks per nine innings over the past three seasons, but he can still be an effective setup man when things are clicking.
His 41.4 percent strikeout rate trailed only Félix Bautista (46.4 percent) among all qualified relievers, and after averaging a career-low 97.5 mph with his fastball in 2022, his high-octane stuff returned and he averaged 99.0 mph with generating a 37.0 percent whiff rate with his heater.
41. RHP Craig Kimbrel
Age: 35
Stats: 71 G, 23 SV, 7 HLD, 3.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 12.3 K/9, 69.0 IP, 1.8 WAR
One of the most dominant closers in MLB history, Craig Kimbrel is still a quality late-inning option, and he converted 23-of-28 save opportunities as part of a closer-by-committee approach for the Philadelphia Phillies.
His 33.8 percent strikeout rate and ninth career All-Star appearance speak to what he still has left in the tank, and with 417 career saves he is closing in on Billy Wagner (422), John Franco (424) and Francisco Rodriguez (437) on the all-time list while simultaneously climbing the rankings with Kenley Jansen (420).
40. RHP Michael Lorenzen
Age: 31
Stats: 29 G, 25 GS, 9-9, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 47 BB, 111 K, 153.0 IP, 2.0 WAR
The Detroit Tigers signed Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million deal last offseason, and he ended up being the team's lone All-Star representative with a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 105.2 innings before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline.
His strong season did not translate post-trade, which no doubt hurt his overall free agency value, but he is still on the younger end of the starting pitching market and could secure a multiyear deal this time around.
39. OF Tommy Pham
Age: 35
Stats: 481 PA, 111 OPS+, .256/.328/.446, 46 XBH (16 HR), 68 RBI, 22 SB, 1.5 WAR
The New York Mets signed Tommy Pham to a one-year, $6 million deal to serve as the team's fourth outfielder, and he ended up being one of the most productive bats in the lineup before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline.
He hit .279 with three doubles, three home runs and two steals while hitting No. 3 and No. 5 in the batting order for the D-backs during their unexpected run to the World Series, and with the potential to still be a 20/20 player, he should have plenty of suitors.
38. LHP Yuki Matsui
Age: 28
Stats (Japan): 59 G, 39 SV, 1.57 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 11.3 K/9, 57.1 IP
With five 30-save seasons on his resume and three consecutive years with a sub-2.00 ERA for the Rakuten Golden Eagles, Yuki Matsui is unquestionably one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the Japanese League.
He became just the ninth pitcher in Japanese League history to reach 200 career saves, despite the fact that he just turned 28 years old in late October. He is not subject to the posting system, so there's a chance he could simply stay in Japan if he doesn't find a contract offer or role to his liking.
37. OF Harrison Bader
Age: 29
Stats: 344 PA, 69 OPS+, .232/.274/.348, 21 XBH (7 HR), 40 RBI, 20 SB, 0.6 WAR
A standout defensive center fielder in the prime of his career who has shown above-average offensive tools in the past, Harrison Bader is one of the bigger boom-or-bust targets on this year's market.
He has had a tough time staying on the field over the years, but his 114 OPS+ and 3.8 WAR over 103 games when he won Gold Glove honors with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 stand as an example of what he's capable of when healthy.
36. OF Michael Conforto (Opt-Out Still Undecided)
Age: 30
Stats: 99 OPS+, .239/.334/.384, 29 XBH (15 HR), 58 RBI, 0.7 WAR
Michael Conforto has been a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat at his best, including a 33-homer, 92-RBI season in 2019. He is still in the prime of his career and has a 120 OPS+ over eight seasons in the majors.
He had a .689 OPS with only six home runs in 219 plate appearances at Oracle Park this season, so a change of scenery and a clean break from the San Francisco Giants looks like the best outcome for all involved.
35. 2B/OF Whit Merrifield
Age: 34
Stats: 592 PA, 94 OPS+, .272/.318/.382, 38 XBH (11 HR), 67 RBI, 26 SB, 0.8 WAR
Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays both declined their end of an $18 million mutual option, and for the first time in his career, the speedy table-setter is hitting the open market after finally playing through the team-friendly extension he signed with the Kansas City Royals.
A career .284 hitter who has led the AL in steals three times, Merrifield is the type of player who would make any team better with his mix of contact skills, speed and defensive versatility. That said, it's tough to see him topping that $18 million figure in 2024.
34. RHP Robert Stephenson
Age: 30
Stats: 60 G, 1 SV, 15 HLD, 3.10 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 13.2 K/9, 52.1 IP, 1.1 WAR
Things never quite clicked for Robert Stephenson during his time with the Cincinnati Reds, which included four straight appearances in the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list from 2013 through 2016.
After stints with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays in an under-the-radar June trade, and like so many others before him, immediately turned a corner. He had a 2.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 in 42 appearances with the Rays, allowing just 18 hits in 38.1 innings, and those elite numbers should send his free agency stock soaring.
33. SS Tim Anderson
Age: 30
Stats: 524 PA, 60 OPS+, .245/.286/.296, 21 XBH (1 HR), 25 RBI, 13 SB, -2.0 WAR
Tim Anderson was statistically the worst offensive player in baseball among qualified hitters during the 2023 season with his 60 OPS+ checking in dead last among the 134 players on that list.
The Chicago White Sox opted to cut ties with their longest-tenured player by declining a $14 million club option, but his .318/.347/.474 line and pair of All-Star appearances in the four years prior could make him this year's version of Cody Bellinger on a one-year, prove-it contract.
32. RHP Jordan Hicks
Age: 27
Stats: 65 G, 12 SV, 13 HLD, 3.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11.1 K/9, 65.2 IP, 0.8 WAR
With a 100.4 mph sinker and a sweeper that generated a 59.5 percent whiff rate, Jordan Hicks has elite stuff, but inconsistent command has led to 1.30 WHIP and 4.9 BB/9 during his time in the majors.
He had a 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and four saves in 25 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays after he was acquired at the deadline, and he should get an opportunity to regularly close games for a team with a ninth-inning vacancy or to serve as one of the primary setup relievers in a top-tier bullpen.
31. RHP Kenta Maeda
Age: 35
Stats: 21 G, 20 GS, 6-8, 4.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 28 BB, 117 K, 104.1 IP, 1.1 WAR
After missing the entire 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Kenta Maeda returned to the Minnesota Twins rotation with solid numbers across the board, positioning himself well for his first foray into free agency since he signed an eight-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2015-16 offseason.
At 35 years old and with a lot of innings on his arm between his Japanese League career and seven seasons stateside, it's unlikely he'll land anything longer than a one-year deal, but he should generate a ton of interest as a mid-tier option.
30. OF Michael A. Taylor
Age: 32
Stats: 388 PA, 94 OPS+, .220/.278/.442, 36 XBH (21 HR), 51 RBI, 13 SB, 1.9 WAR
With Byron Buxton limited exclusively to DH duties, Michael A. Taylor served as the everyday center fielder for the Minnesota Twins and slugged a career-high 21 home runs while providing his usual elite defense in center field.
His 7.7 WAR over the past three seasons ranks 10th among center fielders, and even if he doesn't provide much in the way of batting average or on-base percentage, his combination of power, speed and defense easily make him a net-positive player.
29. OF Jung Hoo Lee
Age: 25
Stats (KBO): 86 G, .318/.406/.455, 31 XBH (6 HR), 45 RBI
Jung Ho Lee won KBO MVP honors during the 2022 season when he hit .349/.421/.575 with 36 doubles, 10 triples, 23 home runs, 113 RBI and far more walks (66) than strikeouts (32) in 142 games with the Kiwoom Heroes.
His 2023 season was cut short by a fractured ankle, but he has a long track record of success in the KBO dating back to his rookie season in 2017 when he hit .324/.395/.417 as an 18-year-old. He has also played primarily center field, which further adds to his value if he can handle that position at the MLB level.
He has not yet officially been posted, but is expected to be made available this offseason.
28. LHP Clayton Kershaw
Age: 35
Stats: 24 GS, 13-5, 2.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 BB, 137 K, 131.2 IP, 3.7 WAR
The days of Clayton Kershaw making 30 starts and pitching 200 innings are a thing of the past, and that will be especially true in 2024 after he underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month that is expected to sideline him until the summer.
He signed one-year deals in 2022 ($17 million) and 2023 ($20 million) to remain with the Dodgers, and at this point it's hard to envision him playing anywhere else before he calls it a career. The Dodgers could sign him to a two-year, back-loaded deal this time while he recovers, but they will likely let him approach the situation however he sees fit.
27. OF Joc Pederson
Age: 31
Stats: 425 PA, 111 OPS+, .235/.348/.416, 32 XBH (15 HR), 51 RBI, 0.6 WAR
Joc Pederson posted a 146 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 70 RBI while earning his second career All-Star selection during the 2022 season, then accepted a qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants.
His best role is as a designated hitter who only plays against right-handed pitching, and that does limit his value a bit, but a lack of impact bats should help him find a lucrative multiyear deal this winter.
26. DH Justin Turner
Age: 38
Stats: 626 PA, 114 OPS+, .276/.345/.455, 54 XBH (23 HR), 96 RBI, 2.1 WAR
With a $6.7 million buyout on his $13.4 million player option, Justin Turner only needs to find a $6.8 million deal to make declining that option a net positive financially in 2024.
That should be relatively easy, though it could take some time for his market to unfold if he doesn't just quickly re-up with the Boston Red Sox. Some teams may see him as a DH-only at this point in his career, but he is still capable of seeing some sporadic action at the infield corners when needed.
25. RHP Seth Lugo
Age: 33
Stats: 26 GS, 8-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36 BB, 140 K, 146.1 IP, 1.8 WAR
After pitching almost exclusively out of the New York Mets bullpen during his final five seasons with the team, Seth Lugo marketed himself as a starting pitcher last offseason and the San Diego Padres gave him an opportunity to be a regular part of the rotation.
He pitched well enough to decline his $7.5 million player option, and while he will turn 34 years old in a few weeks, he has less innings on his arm than other starting pitchers his age. His success in a variety of bullpen roles also serves as a solid fallback plan if he struggles in the rotation.
24. OF/DH Jorge Soler
Age: 31
Stats: 580 PA, 128 OPS+, .250/.341/.512, 60 XBH (36 HR), 75 RBI, 1.8 WAR
Slugger Jorge Soler turned 2021 World Series MVP honors into a two-year, $27 million deal from the Miami Marlins, but he struggled to a 95 OPS+ in 72 games during his first season with the team.
He turned it around this year, earning an All-Star selection and slugging double-digit home runs in May and August to make opting out of the final year and $9 million of his contract an easy decision. He is streaky, but when he's locked in he can carry an offense.
23. RHP Héctor Neris
Age: 34
Stats: 71 G, 2 SV, 31 HLD, 1.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 10.1 K/9, 68.1 IP, 2.5 WAR
Héctor Neris tied with Baltimore Orioles rookie Yennier Cano for the MLB lead with 31 holds while serving as the primary setup man to Ryan Pressly in the Houston Astros bullpen, and he declined an $8.5 million player option to test the open market.
With 89 career saves, including a pair of 20-save seasons during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, there's a good chance he'll be able to find a ninth-inning job if that's his focus. His splitter remains one of the nastiest pitches in the game.
22. RHP Mike Clevinger
Age: 32
Stats: 24 GS, 9-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 40 BB, 110 K, 131.1 IP, 3.3 WAR
Mike Clevinger has not shown the same swing-and-miss stuff since missing the entire 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he is learning to pitch with his current repertoire.
He has scrapped his curveball in favor of a more straightforward fastball-slider-changeup approach, and he did a good job limiting hard contact while reestablishing some value playing on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. He declined his end of a $12 million mutual option for 2024 in favor of a $4 million buyout and a return to free agency.
21. 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario
Age: 29
Stats: 576 PA, 119 OPS+, .251/.336/.471, 64 XBH (22 HR), 70 RBI, 3.1 WAR
At this time a year ago, Jeimer Candelario was about to be non-tendered by a Detroit Tigers team that went on to have one of the worst offenses in baseball during the 2023 season.
The rebuilding Washington Nationals rolled the dice on him with a one-year, $5 million deal, and he ended up being one of the top bats on the market at the trade deadline, bringing back a pair of quality prospects. The switch-hitter is a doubles machine, and he has seen regular action at both corner infield spots in his career.
20. RHP Michael Wacha
Age: 32
Stats: 24 GS, 14-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 43 BB, 124 K, 134.1 IP, 2.4 WAR
After looking like he was washed pitching for the New York Mets in 2020 and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, Michael Wacha rebounded to finish 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 127.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.
The San Diego Padres gave him a one-year, $7.5 million deal that contained a variety of club and player options, but he pitched well enough to decline his end and hit the open market once again. He can really only be counted on for 20 starts and 120 innings at this point, but he is capable of pitching at a high level when healthy.
19. 1B Rhys Hoskins
Age: 30
Stats: Did not play (Torn ACL)
A contract year ended before it started for Rhys Hoskins when he suffered a torn ACL during spring training, and that could make him a prime candidate to sign a one-year deal, whether it's in the form of a qualifying offer from the Philadelphia Phillies or a free-agent contract elsewhere.
A consistent source of power production since launching 18 home runs and in 50 games as a rookie in 2017, he hit .246/.332/.462 for a 123 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 30 home runs and 2.9 WAR while helping the Phillies reach the World Series in 2022.
18. OF Kevin Kiermaier
Age: 33
Stats: 408 PA, 104 OPS+, .265/.322/.419, 35 XBH (8 HR), 36 RBI, 14 SB, 3.9 WAR
One of the biggest draft steals in MLB history, Kevin Kiermaier has racked up 35.5 WAR in 11 seasons after going in the 31st round of the 2010 draft while establishing himself as one of the best defensive center fielders of his generation.
His 3.9 WAR trailed only Julio Rodríguez (5.3), Luis Robert Jr. (5.1), Cody Bellinger (4.4) and Brandon Nimmo (4.0) among all center fielders, and he stayed healthy enough to play more than 120 games for just the fourth time in his career.
17. C/DH Mitch Garver
Age: 32
Stats: 344 PA, 134 OPS+, .270/.370/.500, 30 XBH (19 HR), 50 RBI, 2.1 WAR
In a market devoid of catching talent, Mitch Garver should see a ton of interest, even if he is only used behind the plate once or twice a week while primarily playing designated hitter and first base.
He won Silver Slugger honors with the Minnesota Twins in 2019 when he posted a 157 OPS+ with 31 home runs in 359 plate appearances, and he has averaged 30 home runs per 162 games for his career. Will the Texas Rangers make re-signing him a priority?
16. DH J.D. Martinez
Age: 36
Stats: 479 PA, 134 OPS+, .271/.321/.572, 62 XBH (33 HR), 103 RBI, 1.9 WAR
One of the best power hitters in baseball at his peak, J.D. Martinez tallied just 16 home runs and 62 RBI in 139 games during his final season with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, making him a question mark of sorts in free agency last offseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a chance with a one-year, $10 million contract, and he rewarded them with a power surge. He finished with a .572 slugging percentage to rank eighth among players with at least 400 plate appearances, and he reached 30 home runs for the fifth time in his career.
15. RHP Lucas Giolito
Age: 29
Stats: 33 GS, 8-15, 4.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 73 BB, 204 K, 184.1 IP, 1.6 WAR
Lucas Giolito was a bona fide ace during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, but he struggled to a 4.90 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 161.2 innings in 2022 and entered his contract year as something of a wild card.
He returned to form with a 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 121 innings to begin the year before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the deadline. He was on the move again at the end of August, this time joining the Cleveland Guardians, and he struggled to a 6.96 ERA in 12 starts over the final two months.
14. LHP Shota Imanaga
Age: 30
Stats (Japan): 24 GS, 7-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 24 BB, 188 K, 159.0 IP
World Baseball Classic fans will remember Shota Imanaga as the starting pitcher in the gold-medal game between Japan and the United States, and he tossed two innings of four-hit, one-run ball in that contest to earn the win.
His undersized 5'10", 176-pound frame raises some questions about his ability to handle pitching every fifth day, but his combination of stuff and command gives him the potential to make a smooth transition stateside. Joining a team willing to utilize a six-man rotation might be his best path to success.
13. OF Teoscar Hernández
Age: 31
Stats: 678 PA, 106 OPS+, .258/.305/.435, 57 XBH (26 HR), 93 RBI, 2.1 WAR
Since his breakout 2018 season, Teoscar Hernández has a 118 OPS+ and has averaged 32 home runs and 96 RBI per 162 games while winning a pair of Silver Slugger Awards and earning an All-Star selection in 2021.
He got off to a slow start in Seattle after coming over in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason, but heated up as the season wore on and caught fire in August when he hit .365/.396/.654 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI.
12. OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Age: 30
Stats: 592 PA, 108 OPS+, .261/.309/.463, 61 XBH (24 HR), 82 RBI, 3.0 WAR
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tallied career-high totals in hits (144), doubles (35), home runs (24), runs scored (65) and total bases (255) while earning his first All-Star selection in his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cuban native has also developed into a terrific defensive left fielder, posting stellar metrics (14 DRS, 16.7 UZR/150) but getting snubbed as a Gold Glove finalist. Those defensive contributions helped push him ahead of former teammate Teoscar Hernández by the slimmest of margins in these rankings.
11. RHP Marcus Stroman
Age: 32
Stats: 27 G, 25 GS, 10-9, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 BB, 119 K, 136.2 IP, 1.6 WAR
Opting out of the final year of his contract seemed like a no-brainer for Marcus Stroman when he posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 112.2 innings during the first half of the season when he earned his second All-Star selection.
However, a fractured rib cage limited him to only 24 innings during the second half and he struggled to an 8.63 ERA. That made leaving $21 million on the table a less obvious decision, but he ultimately chose to test the open market.
10. LHP Eduardo Rodríguez
Age: 30
Stats: 26 GS, 13-9, 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 48 BB, 143 K, 152.2 IP, 3.5 WAR
Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez vetoed a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers at this year's trade deadline, which led to some speculation that he may choose to opt into the final three years and $49 million of his contract with the Detroit Tigers.
Now that he has opted out, he should have no problem exceeding that money he left on the table with his next contract. His 3.66 FIP provides plenty of optimism that his 2023 numbers will be sustainable.
9. RHP Sonny Gray
Age: 33
Stats: 32 GS, 8-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 BB, 183 K, 184.0 IP, 5.3 WAR
An All-Star for the third time with his third different team in 2023, Sonny Gray pitched a 2.79 ERA and an AL-leading 2.83 FIP as one of the best pitchers in the American League and the ace of the Minnesota Twins staff.
The three-year, $63 million contract that Chris Bassitt signed at the same age last offseason will be an obvious starting point in negotiations, and for teams unwilling to commit the years and money to Blake Snell or Aaron Nola, he could be No. 1 on the shopping list.
8. 3B Matt Chapman
Age: 30
Stats: 581 PA, 108 OPS+, .240/.330/.424, 58 XBH (17 HR), 54 RBI, 4.4 WAR
Third baseman Matt Chapman hit .384/.465/.687 with 20 extra-base hits in 27 games during the first month of his contract year, and while his numbers eventually leveled off, he still provided his usual combination of over-the-fence power and elite defense at the hot corner.
He ranked among the MLB leaders in hard-hit rate (100th percentile), average exit velocity (98th percentile) and barrel rate (98th percentile), giving him more offensive upside than the above numbers might suggest.
7. LHP Jordan Montgomery
Age: 30
Stats: 32 GS, 10-11, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 BB, 166 K, 188.2 IP, 4.1 WAR
Few players did more to boost their stock during the 2023 postseason than Jordan Montgomery, who went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings and tossed a pair of gems in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series (7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 ER) and Game 1 of the ALCS (6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER).
He had a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 67.2 innings over 11 starts after he joined the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, and his 22 quality starts on the year trailed only Zack Wheeler (25), Logan Webb (24) and Gerrit Cole (24) among all pitchers.
6. LHP Josh Hader
Age: 29
Stats: 61 G, 33 SV, 1.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13.6 K/9, 56.1 IP, 2.4 WAR
Edwin Díaz signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets last offseason to set a record for the largest contract ever given to a relief pitcher, but there's a good chance that record will only stand for one year now that Josh Hader is set to hit the open market.
The five-time All-Star has a 2.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15.0 K/9 in 349 career appearances, and he converted 33-of-38 save opportunities with a 36.8 percent strikeout rate in his first full season with the San Diego Padres.
5. 1B/OF Cody Bellinger
Age: 28
Stats: 556 PA, 133 OPS+, .307/.356/.525, 56 XBH (26 HR), 97 RBI, 20 SB, 4.4 WAR
Cody Bellinger went from a young superstar on the rise and 2019 NL MVP honors to non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers in just a few short years after hitting .195 with a 71 OPS+ and 1.0 WAR during the three-year stretch from 2020 through 2022.
The Chicago Cubs brought him aboard on a one-year, $12.5 million deal with a matching mutual option for 2024 that carried a $5 million buyout, and he bounced back to the point that he could finish in the top five in NL MVP voting and land a nine-figure deal in free agency. His ability to play first base and center field only adds to his value.
4. LHP Blake Snell
Age: 30
Stats: 32 GS, 14-9, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 99 BB, 234 K, 180.0 IP, 6.0 WAR
Blake Snell took the term effectively wild to new levels in 2023 when he led the majors with 99 walks, but also put together a season that is almost certainly going to end in NL Cy Young honors.
It's a fine line to walk, and stranding 86.7 percent of base runners is not a sustainable recipe for success, but he is also about to become just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to win the Cy Young in both leagues. The five-year, $115 million deal the Seattle Mariners gave to Robbie Ray after he won AL Cy Young might be his floor in negotiations.
3. RHP Aaron Nola
Age: 30
Stats: 32 GS, 12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 45 BB, 202 K, 193.2 IP, 2.1 WAR
Blake Snell had a better 2023 season, but Aaron Nola has been the more consistent frontline starter over the course of his career, and he solidified his status as the No. 3 player on this list with a strong postseason performance.
He has made at least 32 starts in each of the past five full MLB seasons, and he now has a 3.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 48.2 innings in the playoffs, giving him the big-game reputation teams look for when targeting veteran starters.
2. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- 2021: 26 GS, 18-5, 1.39 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 206 K, 193.2 IP
- 2022: 26 GS, 15-5, 1.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 205 K, 193.0 IP
- 2023: 24 GS, 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 176 K, 171.0 IP
Age: 25
Stats (Japan): 24 GS, 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 28 BB, 176 K, 171.0 IP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has won the Sawamura Award—the Japanese League equivalent of the Cy Young—in three consecutive seasons with some truly dominant stat lines.
His 5'10", 176-pound frame raises some question marks, but he has consistently shown the ability to pitch deep into games and handle a significant workload. Just entering the prime of his career, he is going to be a game-changing addition for whoever wins negotiating rights through the posting process with the Orix Buffaloes.
1. DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani
Age: 29
Stats: 599 PA, 184 OPS+, .304/.412/.654, 78 XBH (44 HR), 95 RBI, 20 SB, 6.0 WAR
Stats: 23 GS, 10-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 BB, 167 K, 132.0 IP, 4.0 WAR
Even with pitching off the table in 2024 following elbow surgery, Shohei Ohtani is still a slam-dunk choice for the No. 1 spot on this list, and his numbers as a designated hitter alone would make him the clear front-runner for AL MVP honors.
On top of his once-in-a-generation contributions on both sides of the ball, he is also arguably the most marketable athlete in the sport, which further adds to his appeal. Even with the question of when he will return to the mound, he could still be in line for a record-setting pay day this offseason.