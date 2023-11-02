Bleacher Report's Expert Week 9 NFL Picks

14 of 14

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

After consecutive losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs following a bye week, the Los Angeles Chargers crushed the Chicago Bears 30-13 to avoid a three-game skid.

In their third prime-time game in four weeks, the Chargers should be accustomed to the bright lights of a standalone contest, though they'll play a New York Jets squad on a three-game winning streak.

Despite the Jets' 3-1 record ATS as the home team this season, our crew has little trust in quarterback Zach Wilson, who has thrown for five touchdowns and five interceptions with a 58.3 percent completion rate in seven games.

Gagnon went in the other direction and rolled the dice on the Jets' gritty play style to help them win outright.

"The Chargers have given up at least 24 points in all three of their road games, losing two of them," Gagnon pointed out. "The Jets are at home, have a superior record and haven't lost a game in a month. By no means are they a good team, but they've been finding ways to win.

"I'm also not sure the Chargers will be able to get the ground game going against New York's D to maintain a lead, if they get one at all. I'm taking Gang Green straight up."

Predictions

Davenport: Chargers

Gagnon: Jets

Hanford: Jets

Knox: Chargers

Moton: Chargers

O'Donnell: Chargers

Sobleski: Chargers

ATS Consensus: Chargers -3

SU Consensus: Chargers

Score Prediction: Chargers 22, Jets 17

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).