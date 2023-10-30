Bleacher Report 2023 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

1 of 4

Arizona Cardinals Are Not Shopping Kyler Murray

NFL teams on the lookout for an available starting quarterback might not get far in talks for Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Arizona isn't shopping Murray, and the team plans to have him on back the field in the near future.

Though Murray isn't on the trade block, the Cardinals may be persuaded to move him in a blockbuster deal, but that scenario seems unlikely with Murray's massive contract and a strong class of quarterbacks eligible for the 2024 draft.

Tennessee Titans Don't Plan to Move Derrick Henry Before Deadline

All of a sudden, the Tennessee Titans may have some hope for the future with rookie quarterback Will Levis shining in his NFL debut, which may impact the way the team approaches the trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans told Henry that they don't intend to trade him. Yet the NFL insider didn't completely rule out the possibility.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are interested in acquiring a running back (2:45 mark). Perhaps one of those teams makes a strong offer for Henry that makes the Titans consider a deal.

Carolina Panthers Unlikely to Trade Brian Burns; Two Players on Trade Block

As Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns looks to sign a new deal, the team doesn't seem interested in trading him.

"Teams are being told Carolina is unwilling to trade Brian Burns," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones wrote in his latest trade rumors column.

As a two-time Pro Bowler, Burns has been a key playmaker on the Panthers' defensive line. In seven games this season, he's recorded 21 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks and 11 pressures.

In his piece, Jones mentioned that the Panthers have two former second-round picks in cornerback Donte Jackson and Terrace Marshall Jr. on the trade block.

Washington Commanders Unlikely to Initiate Fire Sale as Chase Young, Montez Sweat Generate Interest

Even though the Washington Commanders have trended in the wrong direction with five losses in their last six games, ESPN's John Keim tapped into a source who doesn't believe the team will take an aggressive sell approach before the deadline.

"It's unlikely that Washington has a 'fire sale,' one source said. However, there have been multiple discussions with teams regarding players—especially defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They're free agents after the season and it's possible Washington will not retain both players."

Washington may not want to pay both Young and Sweat, but the Commanders could retain several key starters as they identify cornerstone players ahead of a probable rebuild.

Denver Broncos Have 'Good Offer' for Jerry Jeudy; Team Unwilling to Take the Deal

Going back to the offseason, Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have generated a ton of trade buzz, but they're productive playmakers in the team's passing attack. Sutton leads the Broncos across most receiving categories. Jeudy scored his first touchdown of the season in a Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that the Broncos have a "good offer" for Jeudy, but they "don't like the offer."

This past offseason, the Broncos wanted a first-round pick for Jeudy and a second-rounder for Sutton, per 9News' Mike Klis, but it's unclear if they've dropped their asking price.