Bleacher Report 2023 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
In Week 8, we saw some separation between playoff contenders and teams that should focus on the long-term future just in time for the October 31 NFL trade deadline.
Several clubs could make a decision to acquire players in a push for the postseason or trade them to compile draft capital for the next couple of years.
Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman is known for his aggressive approach to the trade market, so of course, his team made pre-deadline waves.
The Eagles have acquired an All-Pro safety, and they also traded a backup defensive lineman for 2024 draft capital.
Philadelphia isn't the only active NFC East team though.
At 2-6, the New York Giants seem open for business. They traded a starter for multiple draft picks.
As the 4 p.m. ET deadline approaches on Tuesday, we'll have all the trades with analysis and grades for each transaction.
Top Trade Deadline Rumors
Arizona Cardinals Are Not Shopping Kyler Murray
NFL teams on the lookout for an available starting quarterback might not get far in talks for Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray.
Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Arizona isn't shopping Murray, and the team plans to have him on back the field in the near future.
Though Murray isn't on the trade block, the Cardinals may be persuaded to move him in a blockbuster deal, but that scenario seems unlikely with Murray's massive contract and a strong class of quarterbacks eligible for the 2024 draft.
Tennessee Titans Don't Plan to Move Derrick Henry Before Deadline
All of a sudden, the Tennessee Titans may have some hope for the future with rookie quarterback Will Levis shining in his NFL debut, which may impact the way the team approaches the trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans told Henry that they don't intend to trade him. Yet the NFL insider didn't completely rule out the possibility.
Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are interested in acquiring a running back (2:45 mark). Perhaps one of those teams makes a strong offer for Henry that makes the Titans consider a deal.
Carolina Panthers Unlikely to Trade Brian Burns; Two Players on Trade Block
As Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns looks to sign a new deal, the team doesn't seem interested in trading him.
"Teams are being told Carolina is unwilling to trade Brian Burns," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones wrote in his latest trade rumors column.
As a two-time Pro Bowler, Burns has been a key playmaker on the Panthers' defensive line. In seven games this season, he's recorded 21 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks and 11 pressures.
In his piece, Jones mentioned that the Panthers have two former second-round picks in cornerback Donte Jackson and Terrace Marshall Jr. on the trade block.
Washington Commanders Unlikely to Initiate Fire Sale as Chase Young, Montez Sweat Generate Interest
Even though the Washington Commanders have trended in the wrong direction with five losses in their last six games, ESPN's John Keim tapped into a source who doesn't believe the team will take an aggressive sell approach before the deadline.
"It's unlikely that Washington has a 'fire sale,' one source said. However, there have been multiple discussions with teams regarding players—especially defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young. They're free agents after the season and it's possible Washington will not retain both players."
Washington may not want to pay both Young and Sweat, but the Commanders could retain several key starters as they identify cornerstone players ahead of a probable rebuild.
Denver Broncos Have 'Good Offer' for Jerry Jeudy; Team Unwilling to Take the Deal
Going back to the offseason, Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have generated a ton of trade buzz, but they're productive playmakers in the team's passing attack. Sutton leads the Broncos across most receiving categories. Jeudy scored his first touchdown of the season in a Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Saturday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that the Broncos have a "good offer" for Jeudy, but they "don't like the offer."
This past offseason, the Broncos wanted a first-round pick for Jeudy and a second-rounder for Sutton, per 9News' Mike Klis, but it's unclear if they've dropped their asking price.
Because of rookie second-round wideout Marvin Mims' big-play contributions (11 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown), Denver may accept a trade proposal that fits what it wants in return, but the front office doesn't seem eager to ship out one of its starting receivers.
Eagles Trade DL Kentavius Street to Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Receive: DL Kentavius Street and 2025 7th-Round Pick
In a light splash before the deadline, the Atlanta Falcons added depth to their defensive front.
On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they traded Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Falcons.
Atlanta needed help up front after defensive tackle Grady Jarrett tore his ACL on Sunday. At 6'2", 287 pounds, Street can line up inside and shift outside in odd-man fronts. In a rotational role, he can generate pocket pressure and make plays in the backfield.
In stints with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers between 2021 and 2022, Street recorded 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Assuming Street sees the field right away, he'll complement Calais Campbell and David Onyemata on the defensive line.
Nonetheless, Street isn't quite a needle-mover who will significantly boost Atlanta's sack total (15), which is tied for the second-lowest across the league.
Grade: C+
Philadelphia Eagles Receive: 2024 6th-Round Pick
The Eagles have a surplus of defensive linemen/pass-rushers with Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.
In eight games, which included one start, this season, Street only played 17 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He needed a change of scenery to get more time on the field.
Philadelphia packaged a player who didn't have a steady role among a crowded defensive line with a late 2025 draft pick to acquire Day 3 capital in next year's draft, which is a decent move.
Grade: C+
Seahawks Acquire DL Leonard Williams from Giants
Seattle Seahawks Receive: DT Leonard Williams
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks sent a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder to the New York Giants for Leonard Williams. Pelissero also noted that the Giants will rework Williams' contract to facilitate the transaction.
Atop the NFC West, the Seahawks are clearly in win-now mode. That explains why they made a move for Williams, who's in the last year of his contract.
Seattle could afford to give up a second-round pick because it has an extra 2024 third-rounder from a 2023 draft-day trade with the Denver Broncos. Still, the Seahawks gave up premium compensation for a defensive tackle who turns 30 in June and whose production has dipped over the past few seasons.
Perhaps the Seahawks can get more out of Williams than the Giants did over the past two seasons. Pete Carroll, a defensive-minded head coach, may be able to help the versatile defensive tackle play at a high level again.
The Seahawks can only hope Williams provides a boost to their middling 21.1 percent pressure rate, which ranks 15th leaguewide. They gave up a premium pick for a player at a non-premium position, but the move makes sense.
Grade: B-
New York Giants Receive: 2024 2nd-round pick and 2025 5th-round pick
At 2-6, the Giants should be holding a fire sale at the trade deadline. General manager Joe Schoen must get the best deal possible for players who won't be around beyond the 2023 season.
Schoen did the best he could with this transaction, which is a big plus for a Giants squad likely headed for a rebuild on his watch.
Williams is set to become a free agent next offseason and was likely on his way out of New York one way or another. Rather than risk losing him for nothing, the Giants flipped him for a second-round pick this year and a Day 3 selection in 2025.
The Giants can use that second-round pick to address one of their many needs on either side of the ball. They're now in line to have four top-70 picks in the 2024 draft.
Grade: A
Eagles Acquire S Kevin Byard from Titans
Philadelphia Eagles Receive: S Kevin Byard
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Philadelphia Eagles sent safety Terrell Edmunds along with 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Tennessee Titans for two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.
Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman has developed a reputation for striking aggressive deals to improve his roster in the short term. He hit this one out of the park.
Roseman swapped out Edmunds, a solid safety who's at his best in the box, for one of the league's best cover safeties. Though Byard has yet to pick off a pass this season, he logged 27 interceptions and 59 pass breakups between the 2017 and 2022 seasons.
Byard will provide an immediate boost to the Eagles' 18th-ranked pass defense. Furthermore, Philadelphia needed help at the position with Reed Blankenship battling a rib injury, which forced him to sit out in Week 7.
Eagles Grade: A
Tennessee Titans Receive: S Terrell Edmunds, 2024 5th-round pick, 2024 6th-round pick
The Titans made the first transaction to initiate a youth reboot for an older roster. After this move, the front office may continue to shift its focus toward the future. Tennessee gave up one of its top defensive playmakers, who's in his age-30 term, for a 26-year-old safety on an expiring deal
Remember, the Titans approached Byard about a pay cut this past offseason, and he refused to reduce his salary, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Months later, the club restructured his contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Essentially, the Titans moved on from an expensive, aging safety as new general manager Ran Carthon prepares to reshape the roster. At least he acquired a young player to evaluate at the same position along with draft capital, but the Titans should've been able to get at least a fourth-round pick for an All-Pro player, so they get a C for this transaction.
Titans Grade: C