Justin Thomas Joins Atlanta Drive GC In Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's Golf League

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas was revealed Tuesday as the first member of Atlanta Drive GC, which is a team in the tech-infused TGL golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Thomas said the following about joining Atlanta Drive GC in a statement:

"Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been the home to some of the biggest sporting events in the country, and I'm excited to represent fans there as part of TGL and Atlanta Drive GC. To be aligned with an owner like Arthur Blank and his incredible variety of businesses as they expand their golf portfolio feels like a great fit for me.

"I promise our team will compete hard to win championships and have a lot of fun along the way. We will represent Atlanta in the best way possible while helping grow the game everywhere through this unique TGL format."

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank owns Atlanta Drive GC, which is the first TGL franchise to officially have a golfer on their roster.

Along with Atlanta Drive GC, the other TGL franchises are Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York and TGL San Francisco, and there is another team that has yet to be announced.

Each team will have four-man rosters, and the teams will face each other in match play on virtual courses through the use of simulators in addition to a "short-game complex."

Several PGA Tour stars have committed to playing in the league, including Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry.

Per Schlabach, the first TGL event is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024, at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which will signal the start of a 15-match schedule, along with semifinals and finals.

All TGL events will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, and the TGL schedule will be "complementary" to the PGA Tour schedule so golfers can compete in both, per a press release.

In Thomas, TGL landed one of the biggest stars in golf, as the 30-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, has already accomplished a great deal since turning pro in 2013.

JT won the PGA Championship in both 2017 and 2022, plus he has finished 11th or better in each of the other three major tournaments.

Thomas has won a total of 15 tournaments on the PGA Tour, plus he won both the FedEx Cup and PGA Tour Player of the Year honors in 2017, and he has topped the PGA Tour money list three times.