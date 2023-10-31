World Series 2023: Top Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4October 31, 2023
World Series 2023: Top Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4
Baseball's next champion is no more than three wins away from conquering the 2023 World Series.
The Texas Rangers have a 2-1 edge on the Arizona Diamondbacks, but this series could change in a massive way come Tuesday night. That's when either the Rangers will grab a commanding 3-1 lead, or the Diamondbacks will even things up and shorten what was a seven-game series to a best-of-three.
October baseball always runs heavy on drama, and this tilt will be no exception. Let's dig into that drama a bit, then, by spotlighting three of the top stories to track for Game 4 of MLB's championship round.
Pitching Changes Aplenty
The trails from the dugout to the pitching mound could be well-traveled Tuesday night, as both clubs are turning to a bullpen game.
The Diamondbacks are doing it more traditionally—so much as there's a traditional bullpen game—with Joe Mantiply getting things going and a host of regular relievers at the ready behind him. When Mantiply opened Game 4 of the NLCS, Arizona eventually trotted out seven different pitches after him.
The Rangers, on the other hand, have a slew of starters and part-time starters they can turn to. Andrew Heaney will get the first crack, and if his first two playoff starts are any indication, Dane Dunning will be up next. The two were terrific to open the Wild Card round (four hits, two earned runs in 5.2 innings) and then were torched in Game 4 of the ALCS (seven hits, six earned runs in 3.1 innings).
This doesn't seem like a game in which either pitching staff will dominate, but a stronger than expected showing from either side could be what decides it.
Injury Watch
Rangers star outfielder Adolis García has been unstoppable this postseason.
Or, at least, he was unstoppable before a left side injury stopped his Game 3 early. Texas hasn't updated his status yet, beyond saying he was getting an MRI.
The Rangers have deep enough lineup that they wouldn't be lost without him, but he's still been a massive presence this postseason. He has already tallied a record-setting 22 RBI while belting eight home runs, including the send-off shot to seal up Game 1 of this series.
If García can't go Tuesday, Texas would likely turn to Travis Jankowski. If García's injury is significant enough to keep him out of this series, the Rangers could replace him on the roster with Ezequiel Duran.
Ketel Marte Streaking into the History Books
Prior to this postseason, MLB had never seen an 18-game hitting streak in the playoffs.
Thanks to Ketel Marte, it's now witnessed a streak spanning 19 games—and counting. This run, which dates back to his other playoff appearance in 2017, is perhaps the best way to spotlight what's been his return to stardom this season. He may not have gotten an All-Star nod like he did back in 2019, but his numbers warranted consideration, as he provided 25 homers, 94 runs and 82 RBI with a .276/.358/.485 slash line in 149 games.
He's managed to up the ante this postseason by recording at least one hit in every game he's played and compiling a sizzling .333/.362/.545 slash line.
"I know what type of player I am," Marte told reporters. "When I'm healthy, I can do very well. I never imagined doing something like this. But ... I believe in my talent."
While Marte hasn't had a multi-hit game in this series, he has doubled, drove in four runs and stolen a base. He is making things happen, and his four multi-hit efforts in the NLCS alone shows how he could make even more things happen Tuesday night.