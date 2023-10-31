World Series 2023: Top Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4

1 of 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The trails from the dugout to the pitching mound could be well-traveled Tuesday night, as both clubs are turning to a bullpen game.

The Diamondbacks are doing it more traditionally—so much as there's a traditional bullpen game—with Joe Mantiply getting things going and a host of regular relievers at the ready behind him. When Mantiply opened Game 4 of the NLCS, Arizona eventually trotted out seven different pitches after him.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have a slew of starters and part-time starters they can turn to. Andrew Heaney will get the first crack, and if his first two playoff starts are any indication, Dane Dunning will be up next. The two were terrific to open the Wild Card round (four hits, two earned runs in 5.2 innings) and then were torched in Game 4 of the ALCS (seven hits, six earned runs in 3.1 innings).