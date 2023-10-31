X

    Rangers' Adolis García Removed from World Series Game vs. Diamondbacks After Injury

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 31, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers waits in the on deck circle in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Adolis Garcia left in the eighth inning during Game 3 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks due to an injury.

    After flying out to deep centerfield, Garcia was seen grabbing his oblique as he jogged to first. He was replaced by Travis Jankowski in right field.

    Adolis Garcia appears to be in pain after flying out to center <a href="https://t.co/EQRHRp3BRG">pic.twitter.com/EQRHRp3BRG</a>

    The Rangers did not provide an official update on his injury. Garcia has been a postseason hero in 2023, winning ALCS MVP after Texas defeated the Houston Astros in seven games.

    The 30-year-old continued his strong play in the Fall Classic, throwing out Christian Walker at home earlier in the night.

    Christian Walker is thrown out by Adolis Garcia after blowing through the stop sign! 😮🛑<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/wXM9RbieFp">pic.twitter.com/wXM9RbieFp</a>

    Garcia has hit .323 with eight home runs this postseason, knocking in 22 RBIs while recording an exceptional 1.108 OPS. He's produced countless iconic moments over the past month, culminating in a walk-off home run to swing Game 1 in Texas' favor.

    THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱<br><br>📺: FOX | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/BmL8LIG5nM">pic.twitter.com/BmL8LIG5nM</a>

    Following the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy explained how Garcia helps galvanize the rest of the roster.

    "He might have turned it up a notch, to be honest. He saved us there," Bochy said, via AP News. "You can see it in him. He gets everybody fired up."

    It would be a huge blow to the Rangers' offense if he's is forced to miss an extended period of time. In that scenario, Texas would rely on Corey Seager to elevate his game even further to replace Garcia's production.

    Seager has been excellent in the postseason as well, hitting .298 while crushing five homers and knocking in 10 RBIs.

    The Rangers will hope that Garcia's injury isn't severe, as the series continues quickly. Game 4 is on Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.