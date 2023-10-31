The Creed Brothers Ace Debut, Don't Break Up Imperium and More WWE Raw Takes

2 of 4

While Gunther remains the most dominant man in wrestling, Imperium barely registers as a serious stable in WWE.



This has been unfortunately true throughout the run of a group that cannot pick up big wins beyond The Ring General himself. This has hurt the credibility of Ludwig Kaiser and especially Giovanni Vinci.



For months, Vinci has looked like the odd man out. He has been treated as lesser by his tag team partner and belittled by Gunther. It's a disappointing story that is repeating from 2022.



When Gunther and Kaiser were called up together in April last year, the Italian was left behind and delivered great performances with a new character in NXT. It took until September for him to rejoin the group.



Imperium is better together. Its members just need to be treated as stronger individuals. The problem is not that Vinci is failing to live up to his potential, though; it's that WWE is not using his potential.



Turning Gunther and Kaiser against Vinci could be a good story, but it is not the right time. Imperium must rise together before falling.