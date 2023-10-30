Penguins Honor Adam Johnson with Video, Pregame Ceremony, Helmet Decals

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins honored former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died over the weekend at the age of 29, ahead of Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pittsburgh players wore decals on their helmets, and the team also held a pregame ceremony:

Johnson was playing overseas in the EIHL for the Nottingham Panthers and suffered what the team called a "freak accident" during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday,

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the statement read. … "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him."

According to ESPN, Johnson's throat was cut by a skate blade as the result of a collision with a Sheffield player.

ESPN also noted that police said "officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

Aimee Lewis and Wayne Sterling of CNN reported the EIHL postponed all Sunday games in the aftermath of the incident.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson," the NHL said in a statement. "Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates."