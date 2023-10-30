Yankees' Aaron Judge Wins 2023 Roberto Clemente Award Honoring Community Involvement

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

While it wasn't the best year on the field for the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge continued to be one of the best players in the game, both on and off the field.

And on Monday, the Yankees' captain was named the recipient of this year's Roberto Clemente Award, given out annually to an MLB player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team.

Already an AL MVP, Judge now receives what has been considered as the most prestigious award in all of baseball.

